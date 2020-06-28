All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 318 PARKMAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
318 PARKMAN Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:15 AM

318 PARKMAN Avenue

318 Parkman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Rampart Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

318 Parkman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Rampart Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
A spacious updated apartment in trendy Historic Filipinotown, available for lease. Elevated above the street, the single-level residence provides a nice layout and hard surface flooring. The remodeled kitchen features white cabinetry, stone countertops and a stainless appliance suite with a dishwasher, microwave, stove and refrigerator. There are three nicely-sized bedrooms and an updated bathroom. The gated front patio, shared with just one other unit, is a serene environment to relax, dine and entertain under the sun and stars. Amenities include an in-unit washer+dryer, central heat+air and plenty of off-street parking. This choice location is one block from trendy Woon, and close to Virgil Village with notable hot-spot Sqirl. Find great local coffee, dining, recreation and nightlife at Maury's, Porridge+Puffs, The Bootleg Theater, Echo Park Lake and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 PARKMAN Avenue have any available units?
318 PARKMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 PARKMAN Avenue have?
Some of 318 PARKMAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 PARKMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
318 PARKMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 PARKMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 318 PARKMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 318 PARKMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 318 PARKMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 318 PARKMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 PARKMAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 PARKMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 318 PARKMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 318 PARKMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 318 PARKMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 318 PARKMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 PARKMAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aven
1120 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Reserve at Warner Center
22100 Erwin St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College