318 PARKMAN Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking media room

A spacious updated apartment in trendy Historic Filipinotown, available for lease. Elevated above the street, the single-level residence provides a nice layout and hard surface flooring. The remodeled kitchen features white cabinetry, stone countertops and a stainless appliance suite with a dishwasher, microwave, stove and refrigerator. There are three nicely-sized bedrooms and an updated bathroom. The gated front patio, shared with just one other unit, is a serene environment to relax, dine and entertain under the sun and stars. Amenities include an in-unit washer+dryer, central heat+air and plenty of off-street parking. This choice location is one block from trendy Woon, and close to Virgil Village with notable hot-spot Sqirl. Find great local coffee, dining, recreation and nightlife at Maury's, Porridge+Puffs, The Bootleg Theater, Echo Park Lake and more.