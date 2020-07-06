All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:03 PM

3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6

3161 Perlita Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Atwater Village
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

3161 Perlita Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
yoga
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
yoga
This fantasticone bedroom apartmentis so large, fresh, clean and serene! You will absolute love living here! The living room features a sliding glass door forextra breezy summer evening\'s and loads of sunlight in the day. Just off the living room is the oversized dining room withupdated flooring. The dining roomflowseffortlessly into the kitchen where you\'ll find plenty of cabinets and counter space, don\'t forget to bring your own fridge. Just wait until you see this bedroom, so large you can fit a king size bed and still have plenty of room left over for yourdresser. The pass through wall to wallcloset is perfectly large, large enoughto house your collection of vintage treasures and one of a kind pieces. You will also have one parking spot for your convenance plus there is laundry on site. Come join the best community in LA, Atwater Village!This great unit is close to all things Atwater;Momed, Rise Hot Yoga, Black Elephant Coffee, and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 have any available units?
3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 have?
Some of 3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 currently offering any rent specials?
3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 pet-friendly?
No, 3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 offer parking?
Yes, 3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 offers parking.
Does 3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 have a pool?
No, 3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 does not have a pool.
Does 3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 have accessible units?
No, 3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6 does not have units with dishwashers.

