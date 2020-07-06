3161 Perlita Ave, 6 #6

Amenities

This fantasticone bedroom apartmentis so large, fresh, clean and serene! You will absolute love living here! The living room features a sliding glass door forextra breezy summer evening\'s and loads of sunlight in the day. Just off the living room is the oversized dining room withupdated flooring. The dining roomflowseffortlessly into the kitchen where you\'ll find plenty of cabinets and counter space, don\'t forget to bring your own fridge. Just wait until you see this bedroom, so large you can fit a king size bed and still have plenty of room left over for yourdresser. The pass through wall to wallcloset is perfectly large, large enoughto house your collection of vintage treasures and one of a kind pieces. You will also have one parking spot for your convenance plus there is laundry on site. Come join the best community in LA, Atwater Village!This great unit is close to all things Atwater;Momed, Rise Hot Yoga, Black Elephant Coffee, and so much more.