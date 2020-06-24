All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
316 North ROSSMORE Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

316 North ROSSMORE Avenue

316 North Rossmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

316 North Rossmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
valet service
This is a rare opportunity to lease a character condo in Hancock Park's finest full-service building, the landmark Country Club Manor. Built in 1926 by legendary architect Leland Bryant this sophisticated luxury building features 24-Hour Doorman and Staff, 24-hour Valet Parking, workout gym, laundry on site, extra storage, on-site manager, manicured landscaped grounds, and sumptuous lobby. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features high ceilings, hardwood floors, crown moldings. The Kitchen has high end stainless steel fridge, stove, and a stainless oven. A truly rare find and just under 1,400 sqft. There are views of downtown to the east, west to Century City and towards the Wilshire Golf course. Literally across the street from the Wilshire Country Club and Golf Course. "Four!" Close to trendy Larchmont Village and the shops and restaurants. The Ultimate City Living. Stunning. Don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 North ROSSMORE Avenue have any available units?
316 North ROSSMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 North ROSSMORE Avenue have?
Some of 316 North ROSSMORE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 North ROSSMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
316 North ROSSMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 North ROSSMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 316 North ROSSMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 316 North ROSSMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 316 North ROSSMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 316 North ROSSMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 North ROSSMORE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 North ROSSMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 316 North ROSSMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 316 North ROSSMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 316 North ROSSMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 316 North ROSSMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 North ROSSMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
