316 North ROSSMORE Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking lobby valet service

This is a rare opportunity to lease a character condo in Hancock Park's finest full-service building, the landmark Country Club Manor. Built in 1926 by legendary architect Leland Bryant this sophisticated luxury building features 24-Hour Doorman and Staff, 24-hour Valet Parking, workout gym, laundry on site, extra storage, on-site manager, manicured landscaped grounds, and sumptuous lobby. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home features high ceilings, hardwood floors, crown moldings. The Kitchen has high end stainless steel fridge, stove, and a stainless oven. A truly rare find and just under 1,400 sqft. There are views of downtown to the east, west to Century City and towards the Wilshire Golf course. Literally across the street from the Wilshire Country Club and Golf Course. "Four!" Close to trendy Larchmont Village and the shops and restaurants. The Ultimate City Living. Stunning. Don't wait!