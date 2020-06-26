3152 James M Wood Blvd

Amenities

dishwasher cats allowed

We have multiple showing times during the week to choose from! TO RSVP just visit this link:____ bit.ly/showingtimes___ to snag your spot! Tucked away on a nice residential street in Koreatown you'll find this sleek modern apartment building. Create your own slice of cool. This place knows what's up. In the heart of where it's most happening, it delivers. A bold modern bathroom to croon Ella Fitzgerald to yourself in the shower. Lots of windows to bring in the light and elevate the mood and of course a killer kitchen for slinging some superb grub. It's hard to deny the rhythm of the neighborhood. So why fight it? Put a little bounce in that step and join in the beat. For a pick me up head over to The Line for some java and lose yourself in conversation with fellow caffeine hunters. This time the topic is who invented Rock 'n Roll. The table next to you says Little Richard is responsible while the table across claims it was Chuck Berry. You agree that they certainly defined the genre and were responsible for its heart. Then you throw the haymaker and inform them that Sister Rosetta Tharpe is the Queen of Rock 'n Roll. You all hit it off and decide to meet up at The Wiltern later for a show. Why not it's right in the neighborhood. In the meantime, you're hungry. With so much to choose from like Monty's Goodburger it can be a tough choice. You decide on BCD Tofu House for a big heaping bowl of meat-free delight. With a full belly you jump on the metro and take in a museum or two. After a bit of pontificating about art, you head over to The Normandie Club for a cocktail before the show. This is your life now, you cool cat you. All thanks to a sleek modern apartment building tucked away on a nice residential street in Koreatown.