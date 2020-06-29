All apartments in Los Angeles
315 W. 5th St 911

315 W 5th St · (213) 787-4750
Location

315 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Downtown Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 911 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Historic Metropolitan Lofts #911 - Property Id: 240366

Welcome to the Metropolitan! This historical building was designed by renowned architect John Parkinson (Union Station, City Hall, The Coliseum) in 1913.
Previously The Los Angeles Public Library, this building is considered one of the finest examples of Beaux Arts Style buildings in S. California. The units retain sought after character in a glorious building with amenities such as controlled access, roof deck with pool & spa, game room, fitness room,BBQ grills and laundry service. Awesome Downtown location just across from the Metro and Pershing Square. Dog friendly! Pictures and staging may not be representative of exact unit for lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240366
Property Id 240366

(RLNE5871101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 W. 5th St 911 have any available units?
315 W. 5th St 911 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 W. 5th St 911 have?
Some of 315 W. 5th St 911's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 W. 5th St 911 currently offering any rent specials?
315 W. 5th St 911 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 W. 5th St 911 pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 W. 5th St 911 is pet friendly.
Does 315 W. 5th St 911 offer parking?
No, 315 W. 5th St 911 does not offer parking.
Does 315 W. 5th St 911 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 W. 5th St 911 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 W. 5th St 911 have a pool?
Yes, 315 W. 5th St 911 has a pool.
Does 315 W. 5th St 911 have accessible units?
No, 315 W. 5th St 911 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 W. 5th St 911 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 W. 5th St 911 has units with dishwashers.
