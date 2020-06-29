315 W. 5th St 911

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room pool bbq/grill hot tub

Historic Metropolitan Lofts #911 - Property Id: 240366



Welcome to the Metropolitan! This historical building was designed by renowned architect John Parkinson (Union Station, City Hall, The Coliseum) in 1913.

Previously The Los Angeles Public Library, this building is considered one of the finest examples of Beaux Arts Style buildings in S. California. The units retain sought after character in a glorious building with amenities such as controlled access, roof deck with pool & spa, game room, fitness room,BBQ grills and laundry service. Awesome Downtown location just across from the Metro and Pershing Square. Dog friendly! Pictures and staging may not be representative of exact unit for lease.

