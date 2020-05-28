315 South Ave 55 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious One Bedroom Just Remodeled!



We offer newly renovated one and two bedrooms with fully equipped kitchens with brand-new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, hardwood style flooring, and more. We also happily welcome your furry ones to our pet-friendly community. Located in North East Los Angeles and in one of the trendiest neighborhoods around, Highland Park!

