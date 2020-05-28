All apartments in Los Angeles
315 South Ave 55 2

315 S Avenue 55 · No Longer Available
Location

315 S Avenue 55, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious One Bedroom Just Remodeled! - Property Id: 96986

We offer newly renovated one and two bedrooms with fully equipped kitchens with brand-new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, hardwood style flooring, and more. We also happily welcome your furry ones to our pet-friendly community. Located in North East Los Angeles and in one of the trendiest neighborhoods around, Highland Park!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96986
Property Id 96986

(RLNE4658966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 South Ave 55 2 have any available units?
315 South Ave 55 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 315 South Ave 55 2 have?
Some of 315 South Ave 55 2's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 South Ave 55 2 currently offering any rent specials?
315 South Ave 55 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 South Ave 55 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 South Ave 55 2 is pet friendly.
Does 315 South Ave 55 2 offer parking?
No, 315 South Ave 55 2 does not offer parking.
Does 315 South Ave 55 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 South Ave 55 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 South Ave 55 2 have a pool?
No, 315 South Ave 55 2 does not have a pool.
Does 315 South Ave 55 2 have accessible units?
No, 315 South Ave 55 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 315 South Ave 55 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 South Ave 55 2 has units with dishwashers.
