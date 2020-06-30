All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:10 AM

3149 LA SUVIDA Drive

3149 La Suvida Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3149 La Suvida Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come home to this stunning, traditional retreat in the heart of the coveted Hollywood Knolls. Beautifully updated, the estate boasts sleek hardwood floors, grand windows for floods of natural light, balconies & recessed lighting. The gourmet kitchen is picture perfect for your favorite meals featuring elegant white cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, Carrara marble counters, Viking stainless steel appliances and seamlessly flows to the dining. Amenities include spacious bedrooms, luxurious baths, fireplace, built-ins and more. From small gatherings to dinner parties, entertain to your heart's content in the tranquil yard with oversized deck enveloped by lush greenery. In a premier location, this enchanting lease is just moments from Hollywood Hills hiking trails, Universal Studios, Lake Hollywood and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3149 LA SUVIDA Drive have any available units?
3149 LA SUVIDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3149 LA SUVIDA Drive have?
Some of 3149 LA SUVIDA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3149 LA SUVIDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3149 LA SUVIDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3149 LA SUVIDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3149 LA SUVIDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3149 LA SUVIDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3149 LA SUVIDA Drive offers parking.
Does 3149 LA SUVIDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3149 LA SUVIDA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3149 LA SUVIDA Drive have a pool?
No, 3149 LA SUVIDA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3149 LA SUVIDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3149 LA SUVIDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3149 LA SUVIDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3149 LA SUVIDA Drive has units with dishwashers.

