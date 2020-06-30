3149 LA SUVIDA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Come home to this stunning, traditional retreat in the heart of the coveted Hollywood Knolls. Beautifully updated, the estate boasts sleek hardwood floors, grand windows for floods of natural light, balconies & recessed lighting. The gourmet kitchen is picture perfect for your favorite meals featuring elegant white cabinetry, subway tile backsplash, Carrara marble counters, Viking stainless steel appliances and seamlessly flows to the dining. Amenities include spacious bedrooms, luxurious baths, fireplace, built-ins and more. From small gatherings to dinner parties, entertain to your heart's content in the tranquil yard with oversized deck enveloped by lush greenery. In a premier location, this enchanting lease is just moments from Hollywood Hills hiking trails, Universal Studios, Lake Hollywood and more!