Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

It features a large front porch, hardwood floors, recently remodeled kitchen, and off-street parking. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (included), and there is a separate laundry room with a washer/dryer.



While this property is free standing and does not share walls, it is in front of a duplex, as such - there is no back yard. This property has its own private driveway for off-street parking.