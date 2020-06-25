3144 LA SUVIDA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

NOTE: This is a very short term lease for 3 MONTHS ONLY! MAY 15 THROUGH AUGUST 15. Beautiful traditional home with a country-French style. Located in Lake Hollywood Knolls this elegant and serene home sits atop a knoll overlooking the Hollywood Hills. Surrounded by beautiful gardens and walking paths enjoy endless views from every angle of the home. A step-down living room with a real working fireplace, hardwood floors, gorgeous windows, and vintage tiles. The newly remodeled eat-in kitchen is filled with natural light, new counters, cabinets and appliances, a perfect place to start your day. The master bedroom enjoys a fireplace and hillside views. The baths are all beautifully remodeled and appointed with ceramic tile and quality hardware. The second-floor outdoor deck is the perfect place to unwind and relax watching the sunset.