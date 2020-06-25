All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:55 AM

3144 LA SUVIDA Drive

3144 La Suvida Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3144 La Suvida Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
NOTE: This is a very short term lease for 3 MONTHS ONLY! MAY 15 THROUGH AUGUST 15. Beautiful traditional home with a country-French style. Located in Lake Hollywood Knolls this elegant and serene home sits atop a knoll overlooking the Hollywood Hills. Surrounded by beautiful gardens and walking paths enjoy endless views from every angle of the home. A step-down living room with a real working fireplace, hardwood floors, gorgeous windows, and vintage tiles. The newly remodeled eat-in kitchen is filled with natural light, new counters, cabinets and appliances, a perfect place to start your day. The master bedroom enjoys a fireplace and hillside views. The baths are all beautifully remodeled and appointed with ceramic tile and quality hardware. The second-floor outdoor deck is the perfect place to unwind and relax watching the sunset.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 LA SUVIDA Drive have any available units?
3144 LA SUVIDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3144 LA SUVIDA Drive have?
Some of 3144 LA SUVIDA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 LA SUVIDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3144 LA SUVIDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 LA SUVIDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3144 LA SUVIDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3144 LA SUVIDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3144 LA SUVIDA Drive offers parking.
Does 3144 LA SUVIDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3144 LA SUVIDA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 LA SUVIDA Drive have a pool?
No, 3144 LA SUVIDA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3144 LA SUVIDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3144 LA SUVIDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 LA SUVIDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3144 LA SUVIDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
