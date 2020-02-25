3130 Bagley Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking furnished lobby carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking lobby

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



Modern luxury two story gated entry building, gated parking, private parking spaces, parking is gated and at street level and apartments are above parking, laundry room on each floor, cats ok and small dogs under 25 pounds ok for an additional monthly fee of $25 per pet per month. In June 2008 the building got a new roof, new painting inside and outside the building, and new landscaping, building lobby and halls got new carpeting as well as new paint. **Tenant is responsible for ALL Utilities + government fees.**