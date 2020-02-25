All apartments in Los Angeles
3130 Bagley Avenue

3130 Bagley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3130 Bagley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
furnished
lobby
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

Modern luxury two story gated entry building, gated parking, private parking spaces, parking is gated and at street level and apartments are above parking, laundry room on each floor, cats ok and small dogs under 25 pounds ok for an additional monthly fee of $25 per pet per month. In June 2008 the building got a new roof, new painting inside and outside the building, and new landscaping, building lobby and halls got new carpeting as well as new paint. **Tenant is responsible for ALL Utilities + government fees.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3130 Bagley Avenue have any available units?
3130 Bagley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3130 Bagley Avenue have?
Some of 3130 Bagley Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3130 Bagley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3130 Bagley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3130 Bagley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3130 Bagley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3130 Bagley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3130 Bagley Avenue offers parking.
Does 3130 Bagley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3130 Bagley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3130 Bagley Avenue have a pool?
No, 3130 Bagley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3130 Bagley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3130 Bagley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3130 Bagley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3130 Bagley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
