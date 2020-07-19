All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
313 VENICE Way
Last updated April 21 2019 at 5:43 PM

313 VENICE Way

313 E Venice Way · No Longer Available
Location

313 E Venice Way, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Sweet, Private & Gated, 3 Bedroom/3 Bathroom in ideal location! Just blocks away from the beach and the famous Windward circle, home of the famous Venice sign and blocks from Abbot Kinney's shops and restaurants. This charming home has a great outdoor patio that is situated off the living room and Master Bedroom. Enter off the patio into a Living room with large windows that allow light to enhance every room with gleaming natural light. The Kitchen has been been completely renovated with new counter-tops, new stainless steel deep double sinks, cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. The spacious master suite includes a large master bath, walk in closet and separate entrance from backyard, as well as to the private patio. There is a washer and dryer in the hallway, ample closet space, hardwood floors throughout and 4 car parking spaces! Home is where the heart is and this home is a true gem in the heart of Venice!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 VENICE Way have any available units?
313 VENICE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 313 VENICE Way have?
Some of 313 VENICE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 VENICE Way currently offering any rent specials?
313 VENICE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 VENICE Way pet-friendly?
No, 313 VENICE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 313 VENICE Way offer parking?
Yes, 313 VENICE Way offers parking.
Does 313 VENICE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 VENICE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 VENICE Way have a pool?
No, 313 VENICE Way does not have a pool.
Does 313 VENICE Way have accessible units?
No, 313 VENICE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 313 VENICE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 VENICE Way has units with dishwashers.
