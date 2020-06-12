3122 GLENMANOR Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Private, gated Spanish home in prime Atwater Village now available for lease! Step through the custom wooden gates and into a secluded retreat. High ceilings in the entry and living room, gorgeous fireplace, French doors that open out to the drought-tolerant garden are just the start to this incredible property. Enjoy the cook's kitchen with vintage stove, enormous island, stainless dishwasher and fridge. Two spacious bedrooms, a large bathroom with separate bath and shower, plus a powder room offer plenty of room to live. Fling open the doors off each bedroom to reveal the back patio and swimming pool - the perfect space to splash, recline, dine and enjoy the sunshine with friends and family. This home also offers a two-car garage for parking and storage - and supreme proximity to all that Atwater Village has to offer. A stone's throw to Palette, The Juice, Proof Bakery, Viet Noodle, the Farmers' Market and the LA River.