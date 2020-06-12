All apartments in Los Angeles
3122 GLENMANOR Place
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:20 AM

3122 GLENMANOR Place

3122 Glenmanor Place · No Longer Available
Location

3122 Glenmanor Place, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Private, gated Spanish home in prime Atwater Village now available for lease! Step through the custom wooden gates and into a secluded retreat. High ceilings in the entry and living room, gorgeous fireplace, French doors that open out to the drought-tolerant garden are just the start to this incredible property. Enjoy the cook's kitchen with vintage stove, enormous island, stainless dishwasher and fridge. Two spacious bedrooms, a large bathroom with separate bath and shower, plus a powder room offer plenty of room to live. Fling open the doors off each bedroom to reveal the back patio and swimming pool - the perfect space to splash, recline, dine and enjoy the sunshine with friends and family. This home also offers a two-car garage for parking and storage - and supreme proximity to all that Atwater Village has to offer. A stone's throw to Palette, The Juice, Proof Bakery, Viet Noodle, the Farmers' Market and the LA River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3122 GLENMANOR Place have any available units?
3122 GLENMANOR Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3122 GLENMANOR Place have?
Some of 3122 GLENMANOR Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3122 GLENMANOR Place currently offering any rent specials?
3122 GLENMANOR Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3122 GLENMANOR Place pet-friendly?
No, 3122 GLENMANOR Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3122 GLENMANOR Place offer parking?
Yes, 3122 GLENMANOR Place offers parking.
Does 3122 GLENMANOR Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3122 GLENMANOR Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3122 GLENMANOR Place have a pool?
Yes, 3122 GLENMANOR Place has a pool.
Does 3122 GLENMANOR Place have accessible units?
No, 3122 GLENMANOR Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3122 GLENMANOR Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3122 GLENMANOR Place has units with dishwashers.
