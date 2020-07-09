3115 Hollycrest

Amenities
Gorgeous completely remodeled guest house in the Hollywood Hills! Be the first one to live here and experience the elegance this unit has to offer!
1 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths, washer + dryer in unit, fireplace, central heating and air, private entrance. Brand new stainless steel appliances, fridge, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave. Walk in steam shower in master bedroom.
$3600/month, 1 year lease, $3600 security deposit. Pets okay with an additional $500 deposit.
Minutes from Universal, City Walk, Warner Brother's Studio, Lake Hollywood, Toluca Lake, Studio City.
Gas and water included in rent, tenant is responsible for electric.