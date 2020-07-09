3115 Hollycrest

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous completely remodeled guest house in the Hollywood Hills! Be the first one to live here and experience the elegance this unit has to offer!

1 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths, washer + dryer in unit, fireplace, central heating and air, private entrance. Brand new stainless steel appliances, fridge, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave. Walk in steam shower in master bedroom.

$3600/month, 1 year lease, $3600 security deposit. Pets okay with an additional $500 deposit.

Minutes from Universal, City Walk, Warner Brother's Studio, Lake Hollywood, Toluca Lake, Studio City.

Gas and water included in rent, tenant is responsible for electric.