3115 Hollycrest
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:47 AM

3115 Hollycrest

3115 Hollycrest Drive · (818) 432-1500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3115 Hollycrest Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous completely remodeled guest house in the Hollywood Hills! Be the first one to live here and experience the elegance this unit has to offer!
1 bedroom, 1 1/2 baths, washer + dryer in unit, fireplace, central heating and air, private entrance. Brand new stainless steel appliances, fridge, dishwasher, gas stove, microwave. Walk in steam shower in master bedroom.
$3600/month, 1 year lease, $3600 security deposit. Pets okay with an additional $500 deposit.
Minutes from Universal, City Walk, Warner Brother's Studio, Lake Hollywood, Toluca Lake, Studio City.
Gas and water included in rent, tenant is responsible for electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 Hollycrest have any available units?
3115 Hollycrest has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3115 Hollycrest have?
Some of 3115 Hollycrest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 Hollycrest currently offering any rent specials?
3115 Hollycrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 Hollycrest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3115 Hollycrest is pet friendly.
Does 3115 Hollycrest offer parking?
No, 3115 Hollycrest does not offer parking.
Does 3115 Hollycrest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 Hollycrest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 Hollycrest have a pool?
No, 3115 Hollycrest does not have a pool.
Does 3115 Hollycrest have accessible units?
No, 3115 Hollycrest does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 Hollycrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 Hollycrest has units with dishwashers.
