Los Angeles, CA
3111 VIA DOLCE
Last updated April 6 2019 at 10:11 PM

3111 VIA DOLCE

3111 S via Dolce · No Longer Available
Location

3111 S via Dolce, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
3 Blocks from the beach in the Luxury Latitude 33 Sky Building. Fully Furnished with new furniture & bedding. Move in ready available.Gorgeous open floor plan with 10' high floor to ceiling windows to enhance your views of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica Bay & Mountains as well as the Malibu skyline. Custom designed, high ceilings, contemporary fixtures, recessed LED lighting fixtures, and beautiful wide plank hardwood flooring throughout. Master suite with huge walk in closet, ocean and mountain views. Large second bedroom with large walk in closet, ocean and mountain views. Bonus room has a built in desk, shelving, large closet, storage cabinets and a FULL size queen pull down bed. Top of the line stainless appliances - Subzero refrigerator and wine fridge. Living area has panoramic ocean and mountain views. Concierge service, professional private gym, located just a few short blocks from the sand, trendy dining and shopping within a few minutes walk. California living at it's best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 VIA DOLCE have any available units?
3111 VIA DOLCE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 VIA DOLCE have?
Some of 3111 VIA DOLCE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 VIA DOLCE currently offering any rent specials?
3111 VIA DOLCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 VIA DOLCE pet-friendly?
No, 3111 VIA DOLCE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3111 VIA DOLCE offer parking?
Yes, 3111 VIA DOLCE offers parking.
Does 3111 VIA DOLCE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3111 VIA DOLCE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 VIA DOLCE have a pool?
No, 3111 VIA DOLCE does not have a pool.
Does 3111 VIA DOLCE have accessible units?
No, 3111 VIA DOLCE does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 VIA DOLCE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 VIA DOLCE does not have units with dishwashers.
