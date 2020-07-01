3111 VIA DOLCE

Amenities

3 Blocks from the beach in the Luxury Latitude 33 Sky Building. Fully Furnished with new furniture & bedding. Move in ready available.Gorgeous open floor plan with 10' high floor to ceiling windows to enhance your views of the Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica Bay & Mountains as well as the Malibu skyline. Custom designed, high ceilings, contemporary fixtures, recessed LED lighting fixtures, and beautiful wide plank hardwood flooring throughout. Master suite with huge walk in closet, ocean and mountain views. Large second bedroom with large walk in closet, ocean and mountain views. Bonus room has a built in desk, shelving, large closet, storage cabinets and a FULL size queen pull down bed. Top of the line stainless appliances - Subzero refrigerator and wine fridge. Living area has panoramic ocean and mountain views. Concierge service, professional private gym, located just a few short blocks from the sand, trendy dining and shopping within a few minutes walk. California living at it's best!