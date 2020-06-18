3111 4th Avenue Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym parking playground 24hr maintenance garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Classic, 3 large bedrooms, 1.5 newly renovated bathrooms house property rental in the UNNC neighborhood in Los Angeles. Close to a fitness center, shopping area, parks, Universities, playground, sports court, business center, and public transportation.



The lovely and unfurnished interior features hardwood laminate flooring, tile flooring, a high-vaulted ceiling, living room, dining room, foyer area, walk-in closet, and fireplace (not functional). The owner is open for repair but the tenant will need to cover the cost. The kitchen has glossy countertops, fine cabinets with drawers, and appliances - refrigerator and stove. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized electric heating and gas heating is installed for climate control while the tenant is free to install an A/C unit. The exterior features a porch, garden, cemented part yard that can be used as a patio, and a fenced yard has a lemon tree, avocado tree, and another non-fruiting tree.



Tenant is responsible for trash, electricity, cable, internet, gardening, and cleaning. The landlord will cover the gas and landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

A 2-car off-street parking space is available. The detached garage is only for storage.



Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Big pets are negotiable.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Leslie N Shaw Park, Benny



(RLNE5693707)