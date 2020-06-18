All apartments in Los Angeles
3111 4th Avenue Unit 1

3111 4th Ave · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3111 4th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,278

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Classic, 3 large bedrooms, 1.5 newly renovated bathrooms house property rental in the UNNC neighborhood in Los Angeles. Close to a fitness center, shopping area, parks, Universities, playground, sports court, business center, and public transportation.

The lovely and unfurnished interior features hardwood laminate flooring, tile flooring, a high-vaulted ceiling, living room, dining room, foyer area, walk-in closet, and fireplace (not functional). The owner is open for repair but the tenant will need to cover the cost. The kitchen has glossy countertops, fine cabinets with drawers, and appliances - refrigerator and stove. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. Centralized electric heating and gas heating is installed for climate control while the tenant is free to install an A/C unit. The exterior features a porch, garden, cemented part yard that can be used as a patio, and a fenced yard has a lemon tree, avocado tree, and another non-fruiting tree.

Tenant is responsible for trash, electricity, cable, internet, gardening, and cleaning. The landlord will cover the gas and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
A 2-car off-street parking space is available. The detached garage is only for storage.

Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Big pets are negotiable.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Leslie N Shaw Park, Benny

(RLNE5693707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 have any available units?
3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 has a unit available for $3,278 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 have?
Some of 3111 4th Avenue Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3111 4th Avenue Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
