Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

311 N Rampart Blvd

311 North Rampart Boulevard · (323) 314-0946
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

311 North Rampart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2550 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
AMAZING UPPER UNIT 2BD 1BA APT - Property Id: 287683

This adorable 2 bed 1 bath apartment has just become available. It has the original hardwood floors, high ceilings, wood molding, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, plantation blinds, two portable window air conditioners, plenty of kitchen cupboards, stove, refrigerator, microwave, private utility room with your own washer and dryer, private back door, outdoor patio and a 1 car enclosed garage.

We allow pets on a pet by pet basis along with a separate pet security deposit.

This 4 unit building was built in 1923 and is minutes away from downtown Los Angeles, immediate access to the 101 Freeway, walking distance to new hip coffee shops and 1/2 block from public transportation.

Rent is $2550.00 with a $2550.00 security deposit.

These apartments are rarely vacant so if you're interested please make an appointment to view by calling Jake at (323) 633-9134.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287683
Property Id 287683

(RLNE5808403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 N Rampart Blvd have any available units?
311 N Rampart Blvd has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 N Rampart Blvd have?
Some of 311 N Rampart Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 N Rampart Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
311 N Rampart Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 N Rampart Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 N Rampart Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 311 N Rampart Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 311 N Rampart Blvd does offer parking.
Does 311 N Rampart Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 N Rampart Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 N Rampart Blvd have a pool?
No, 311 N Rampart Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 311 N Rampart Blvd have accessible units?
No, 311 N Rampart Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 311 N Rampart Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 N Rampart Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
