311 N Rampart Blvd

AMAZING UPPER UNIT 2BD 1BA APT - Property Id: 287683



This adorable 2 bed 1 bath apartment has just become available. It has the original hardwood floors, high ceilings, wood molding, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, plantation blinds, two portable window air conditioners, plenty of kitchen cupboards, stove, refrigerator, microwave, private utility room with your own washer and dryer, private back door, outdoor patio and a 1 car enclosed garage.



We allow pets on a pet by pet basis along with a separate pet security deposit.



This 4 unit building was built in 1923 and is minutes away from downtown Los Angeles, immediate access to the 101 Freeway, walking distance to new hip coffee shops and 1/2 block from public transportation.



Rent is $2550.00 with a $2550.00 security deposit.



These apartments are rarely vacant so if you're interested please make an appointment to view by calling Jake at (323) 633-9134.

