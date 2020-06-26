All apartments in Los Angeles
311 BORA BORA Way
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

311 BORA BORA Way

311 Bora Bora Way · No Longer Available
Location

311 Bora Bora Way, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Ideally available for a 9 month lease! Lovely remodeled 2BD + 2BA condo in a resort style complex. Unit features: thoughtfully renovated galley kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and built-in desk. Open concept living room with built-in shelving and fireplace flows into the dining area. West facing balcony overlooking beautifully landscaped terrace below. Natural light streams in through the atrium. The luxurious master suite has bamboo floors, custom closets and a bath with dual vanities, soaking tub and shower. Tons of storage throughout and an additional storage locker. New HVAC/ductwork/compressor and updated electrical panel. Pride of ownership complex features: pools, tennis courts, fitness room, secure access. 2-car tandem parking. This peaceful yet convenient location on the Marina Del Rey peninsula is close to restaurants/shops and the beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 BORA BORA Way have any available units?
311 BORA BORA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 BORA BORA Way have?
Some of 311 BORA BORA Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 BORA BORA Way currently offering any rent specials?
311 BORA BORA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 BORA BORA Way pet-friendly?
No, 311 BORA BORA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 311 BORA BORA Way offer parking?
Yes, 311 BORA BORA Way offers parking.
Does 311 BORA BORA Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 BORA BORA Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 BORA BORA Way have a pool?
Yes, 311 BORA BORA Way has a pool.
Does 311 BORA BORA Way have accessible units?
No, 311 BORA BORA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 311 BORA BORA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 BORA BORA Way has units with dishwashers.
