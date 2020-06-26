311 BORA BORA Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool tennis court

Ideally available for a 9 month lease! Lovely remodeled 2BD + 2BA condo in a resort style complex. Unit features: thoughtfully renovated galley kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and built-in desk. Open concept living room with built-in shelving and fireplace flows into the dining area. West facing balcony overlooking beautifully landscaped terrace below. Natural light streams in through the atrium. The luxurious master suite has bamboo floors, custom closets and a bath with dual vanities, soaking tub and shower. Tons of storage throughout and an additional storage locker. New HVAC/ductwork/compressor and updated electrical panel. Pride of ownership complex features: pools, tennis courts, fitness room, secure access. 2-car tandem parking. This peaceful yet convenient location on the Marina Del Rey peninsula is close to restaurants/shops and the beach!