Medium to long term Furnished 3 bedroom 1 bath sweet house prime location. Walk to Abbot Kinney, beach and shops. Great outdoor area with outdoor dining and gazebo. Medium to long term . Great Street, great neighborhood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3109 Yale Avenue have any available units?
3109 Yale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.