All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3092 HUTTON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3092 HUTTON Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3092 HUTTON Drive

3092 Hutton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3092 Hutton Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A perfect family home in a perfect location. This traditional with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms is fresh, clean and ready to move in. There is a large bonus playroom/den, open kitchen to family room, a formal living room (w/vaulted ceiling and fireplace) and formal dining room. A large guest/staff room completes the downstairs. Up is the master w/vaulted ceilings, fireplace, his and her baths, an office/nursery, 3 additional bedrooms and a large central walk-in closet. The beautifully manicured private grounds with mature trees surround a saltwater pool & spa, dining and entertainment area and side play yard. Coveted Warner Avenue Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3092 HUTTON Drive have any available units?
3092 HUTTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3092 HUTTON Drive have?
Some of 3092 HUTTON Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3092 HUTTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3092 HUTTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3092 HUTTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3092 HUTTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3092 HUTTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3092 HUTTON Drive offers parking.
Does 3092 HUTTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3092 HUTTON Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3092 HUTTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3092 HUTTON Drive has a pool.
Does 3092 HUTTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 3092 HUTTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3092 HUTTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3092 HUTTON Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Warner Center Townhomes
6737 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College