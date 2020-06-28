3092 HUTTON Drive

Amenities
A perfect family home in a perfect location. This traditional with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms is fresh, clean and ready to move in. There is a large bonus playroom/den, open kitchen to family room, a formal living room (w/vaulted ceiling and fireplace) and formal dining room. A large guest/staff room completes the downstairs. Up is the master w/vaulted ceilings, fireplace, his and her baths, an office/nursery, 3 additional bedrooms and a large central walk-in closet. The beautifully manicured private grounds with mature trees surround a saltwater pool & spa, dining and entertainment area and side play yard. Coveted Warner Avenue Elementary.