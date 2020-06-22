All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 309 BELLINO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
309 BELLINO Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 4:10 AM

309 BELLINO Drive

309 Bellino Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

309 Bellino Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Beautiful Castellmmare home near the beach. Fabulous entertaining home, 4 bedrooms, four baths, family room and office. Gated front garden courtyard flows through to living room and dining room which open to terrace and garden overlooking ocean and mountain views. Spa, barbecue and large terrace enjoy ocean breezes. Home is freshly painted,wood floors in living and dining area & new carpet with all new stainless kitchen appliances ,breakfast room has entertaining wet bar and lots of storage.Including media/entertainment/family room with loft and separate integrated bath that can work beautifully as home office or 5th bedroom.. Walk to the beach, visit Self Realization Center, hiking trails and the hidden stairways. Short drive to Malibu and Palisades Village's fabulous Caruso shopping center with eateries, shops & movie theater or to the Getty Villa. Only four miles from Santa Monica and all of its entertainment, cultural and dining options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 BELLINO Drive have any available units?
309 BELLINO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 BELLINO Drive have?
Some of 309 BELLINO Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 BELLINO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
309 BELLINO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 BELLINO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 309 BELLINO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 309 BELLINO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 309 BELLINO Drive does offer parking.
Does 309 BELLINO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 BELLINO Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 BELLINO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 309 BELLINO Drive has a pool.
Does 309 BELLINO Drive have accessible units?
No, 309 BELLINO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 309 BELLINO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 BELLINO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College