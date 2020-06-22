309 BELLINO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Beautiful Castellmmare home near the beach. Fabulous entertaining home, 4 bedrooms, four baths, family room and office. Gated front garden courtyard flows through to living room and dining room which open to terrace and garden overlooking ocean and mountain views. Spa, barbecue and large terrace enjoy ocean breezes. Home is freshly painted,wood floors in living and dining area & new carpet with all new stainless kitchen appliances ,breakfast room has entertaining wet bar and lots of storage.Including media/entertainment/family room with loft and separate integrated bath that can work beautifully as home office or 5th bedroom.. Walk to the beach, visit Self Realization Center, hiking trails and the hidden stairways. Short drive to Malibu and Palisades Village's fabulous Caruso shopping center with eateries, shops & movie theater or to the Getty Villa. Only four miles from Santa Monica and all of its entertainment, cultural and dining options.