3046 South Beverly Drive
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

3046 South Beverly Drive

3046 South Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3046 South Beverly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and see this charming 1,166-square-foot house featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the friendly South Robertson neighborhood in Los Angeles.

This property can be rented either as furnished or unfurnished has awesome features including hardwood flooring and large windows with blinds that let in the natural light to enter the rooms during daytime. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets, smooth counters with tiled backsplash, and recessed/suspended lighting. In-unit washer and dryer are included along with a heater. The neat bathrooms are furnished with a vanity cabinet, and stall shower.

A nice well-maintained yard outside, a cool spot for outdoor activities with the family or friends. No worries, the owner will maintain it for you.

Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.

Tenant pays the water, electricity, trash, sewage, and gas.

Off-street parking, no parking fee.

No smoking, please.

No pets, sorry.

Walk Score: 78

The property's location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.

3046 South Beverly Drive is approximately an 11-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Palms Station stop.

Nearby parks: Irving Schachter Park, Media Park, and Reynier Park.

Nearby Schools:
Castle Heights Elementary School - 0.21 mile, 8/10
Palms Middle School - 1.31 miles, 7/10
Alexander Hamilton Senior High School - 0.45 mile, 6/10
Linwood E. Howe Elementary School - 0.9 mile, 7/10

Bus lines:
17 Culver City Sta UCLA - 0.2 mile
16 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile
5 Olympic Blvd - 0.5 mile
Commuter Express 431 - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.5 mile

(RLNE5152162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3046 South Beverly Drive have any available units?
3046 South Beverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3046 South Beverly Drive have?
Some of 3046 South Beverly Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3046 South Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3046 South Beverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3046 South Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3046 South Beverly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3046 South Beverly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3046 South Beverly Drive offers parking.
Does 3046 South Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3046 South Beverly Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3046 South Beverly Drive have a pool?
No, 3046 South Beverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3046 South Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 3046 South Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3046 South Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3046 South Beverly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
