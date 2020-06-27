Amenities

Come and see this charming 1,166-square-foot house featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in the friendly South Robertson neighborhood in Los Angeles.



This property can be rented either as furnished or unfurnished has awesome features including hardwood flooring and large windows with blinds that let in the natural light to enter the rooms during daytime. The nice kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets, smooth counters with tiled backsplash, and recessed/suspended lighting. In-unit washer and dryer are included along with a heater. The neat bathrooms are furnished with a vanity cabinet, and stall shower.



A nice well-maintained yard outside, a cool spot for outdoor activities with the family or friends. No worries, the owner will maintain it for you.



Pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet.



Tenant pays the water, electricity, trash, sewage, and gas.



Off-street parking, no parking fee.



No smoking, please.



Walk Score: 78



The property's location is Very Walkable so most errands can be accomplished on foot.



3046 South Beverly Drive is approximately an 11-minute walk from the Metro Expo Line (806) at the Palms Station stop.



Nearby parks: Irving Schachter Park, Media Park, and Reynier Park.



Nearby Schools:

Castle Heights Elementary School - 0.21 mile, 8/10

Palms Middle School - 1.31 miles, 7/10

Alexander Hamilton Senior High School - 0.45 mile, 6/10

Linwood E. Howe Elementary School - 0.9 mile, 7/10



Bus lines:

17 Culver City Sta UCLA - 0.2 mile

16 Metro Local Line - 0.4 mile

5 Olympic Blvd - 0.5 mile

Commuter Express 431 - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Expo Line (806) - 0.5 mile



