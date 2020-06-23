All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3043 Dona Emilia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3043 Dona Emilia Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 2:07 AM

3043 Dona Emilia Drive

3043 Dona Emilia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3043 Dona Emilia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning single-story modern traditional home on a prominent corner in the sought-after enclave of Studio City. Inviting curb appeal with covered entrance welcomes guest to an open floor plan with beautiful finishes throughout. Meticulously remodeled, the property has spacious common areas complete with wood and tile floors. A large living room showcases a stunning linear stone fireplace and floor to ceiling glass doors and windows that open to a entertainers backyard. A Gourmet Chef’s kitchen comes with beautiful dark stone counters, stainless steel appliances, and a large breakfast bar. The exquisite master features access to the backyard, walk-in closet, and spa-like master bath with soaking tub, glass shower, and dual vanity. Three guest rooms complete the main sleeping quarters perfect for family and friends. A private entertainers yard has a sparkling pool and covered wood patio perfect for entertaining. Additional amenities include a detached 2 car garage. Enjoy everything Studio City has to offer, located near shops, restaurants, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 Dona Emilia Drive have any available units?
3043 Dona Emilia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3043 Dona Emilia Drive have?
Some of 3043 Dona Emilia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3043 Dona Emilia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3043 Dona Emilia Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 Dona Emilia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3043 Dona Emilia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3043 Dona Emilia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3043 Dona Emilia Drive does offer parking.
Does 3043 Dona Emilia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3043 Dona Emilia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 Dona Emilia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3043 Dona Emilia Drive has a pool.
Does 3043 Dona Emilia Drive have accessible units?
No, 3043 Dona Emilia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 Dona Emilia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3043 Dona Emilia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
719 N. Heliotrope
719 North Heliotrope Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College