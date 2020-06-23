3043 Dona Emilia Drive

Amenities

Stunning single-story modern traditional home on a prominent corner in the sought-after enclave of Studio City. Inviting curb appeal with covered entrance welcomes guest to an open floor plan with beautiful finishes throughout. Meticulously remodeled, the property has spacious common areas complete with wood and tile floors. A large living room showcases a stunning linear stone fireplace and floor to ceiling glass doors and windows that open to a entertainers backyard. A Gourmet Chef’s kitchen comes with beautiful dark stone counters, stainless steel appliances, and a large breakfast bar. The exquisite master features access to the backyard, walk-in closet, and spa-like master bath with soaking tub, glass shower, and dual vanity. Three guest rooms complete the main sleeping quarters perfect for family and friends. A private entertainers yard has a sparkling pool and covered wood patio perfect for entertaining. Additional amenities include a detached 2 car garage. Enjoy everything Studio City has to offer, located near shops, restaurants, and more!