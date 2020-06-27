All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3042 VALEVISTA Trails

3042 Valevista Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3042 Valevista Trail, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Welcome to this stunning sanctuary surrounded by nature and moments from the action. This 2+1 home is close to Universal Studios and Hollywood in a peaceful neighborhood. The property was designed by renowned architect Harry Gesner, and furnished with an attention to detail. Light and airy with a modern clean design, completely and totally surrounded by bamboo. The large living room is open concept with another set of sliding shoji doors that lead to the office. Kitchen is equipped with an antique updated Wedgwood stove. The dining room is located just behind the kitchen. Tranquil master bedroom fitted with antique sliding shoji screens to cover the custom closet. The bathroom is a gorgeous spa style with marble floors to ceiling. A truly wonderful place to call home. 6-Month Lease. Pets okay with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3042 VALEVISTA Trails have any available units?
3042 VALEVISTA Trails doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3042 VALEVISTA Trails have?
Some of 3042 VALEVISTA Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3042 VALEVISTA Trails currently offering any rent specials?
3042 VALEVISTA Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 VALEVISTA Trails pet-friendly?
Yes, 3042 VALEVISTA Trails is pet friendly.
Does 3042 VALEVISTA Trails offer parking?
No, 3042 VALEVISTA Trails does not offer parking.
Does 3042 VALEVISTA Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3042 VALEVISTA Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 VALEVISTA Trails have a pool?
No, 3042 VALEVISTA Trails does not have a pool.
Does 3042 VALEVISTA Trails have accessible units?
No, 3042 VALEVISTA Trails does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 VALEVISTA Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3042 VALEVISTA Trails has units with dishwashers.
