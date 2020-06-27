3042 VALEVISTA Trails

Amenities

Welcome to this stunning sanctuary surrounded by nature and moments from the action. This 2+1 home is close to Universal Studios and Hollywood in a peaceful neighborhood. The property was designed by renowned architect Harry Gesner, and furnished with an attention to detail. Light and airy with a modern clean design, completely and totally surrounded by bamboo. The large living room is open concept with another set of sliding shoji doors that lead to the office. Kitchen is equipped with an antique updated Wedgwood stove. The dining room is located just behind the kitchen. Tranquil master bedroom fitted with antique sliding shoji screens to cover the custom closet. The bathroom is a gorgeous spa style with marble floors to ceiling. A truly wonderful place to call home. 6-Month Lease. Pets okay with deposit.