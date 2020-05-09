All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3040 ROSCOMARE Road

3040 Roscomare Road · No Longer Available
Location

3040 Roscomare Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
Unfolding over almost an acre and a half of incredibly lush grounds, this magnificent Grand Traditional Ranch, reminiscent of Carmel and surrounded by nature, superbly exemplifies the best of LA living with the ultimate in privacy. Defined by exquisite details & romantic charm, the exceptional compound offers a 5 bedroom & 7 bath home with wall of glass to create the ultimate in indoor/outdoor living. Pool, cabana with outdoor kitchen and dining area, magical woodlands, lush gardens, putting green & sports court create the ultimate LA lifestyle. Formal rooms mingle effortlessly with casual spaces to create a flexible and liveable floor plan. No detail has been overlooked. Perfectly poised between the City and the Valley, this exquisite home is simply flawless!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 ROSCOMARE Road have any available units?
3040 ROSCOMARE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3040 ROSCOMARE Road have?
Some of 3040 ROSCOMARE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 ROSCOMARE Road currently offering any rent specials?
3040 ROSCOMARE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 ROSCOMARE Road pet-friendly?
No, 3040 ROSCOMARE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3040 ROSCOMARE Road offer parking?
Yes, 3040 ROSCOMARE Road offers parking.
Does 3040 ROSCOMARE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3040 ROSCOMARE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 ROSCOMARE Road have a pool?
Yes, 3040 ROSCOMARE Road has a pool.
Does 3040 ROSCOMARE Road have accessible units?
No, 3040 ROSCOMARE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 ROSCOMARE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3040 ROSCOMARE Road has units with dishwashers.
