3040 ROSCOMARE Road

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green bbq/grill

Unfolding over almost an acre and a half of incredibly lush grounds, this magnificent Grand Traditional Ranch, reminiscent of Carmel and surrounded by nature, superbly exemplifies the best of LA living with the ultimate in privacy. Defined by exquisite details & romantic charm, the exceptional compound offers a 5 bedroom & 7 bath home with wall of glass to create the ultimate in indoor/outdoor living. Pool, cabana with outdoor kitchen and dining area, magical woodlands, lush gardens, putting green & sports court create the ultimate LA lifestyle. Formal rooms mingle effortlessly with casual spaces to create a flexible and liveable floor plan. No detail has been overlooked. Perfectly poised between the City and the Valley, this exquisite home is simply flawless!