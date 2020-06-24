All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3032 PALMER Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3032 PALMER Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 11:40 AM

3032 PALMER Drive

3032 Palmer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3032 Palmer Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
The perfect combination of modern updates and original charm, 3032 Palmer Drive is an ideal place to call home! Oak hardwood floors, built-in shelving, and a vaulted living room ceiling add character, while central air and heat, a fully remodeled kitchen, in-house laundry area, and updated systems make living easy. With three bedrooms, two baths, a huge open living room, plus an eating area in the kitchen and a breakfast bar - there is plenty of space here to settle in to! The hall bath is spacious, and has a dual sink vanity with tons of storage, while the master suite has its own updated three-quarter bath. The back yard is a lush paradise with beautiful native plants and a trellis-covered patio - this is destined to be the summer barbecue and hangout spot of the season! The one-car garage has been finished and could be a a great home office or storage area. Centrally located to all that Northeast LA has to offer, with easy access to freeways for adventures beyond the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3032 PALMER Drive have any available units?
3032 PALMER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3032 PALMER Drive have?
Some of 3032 PALMER Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3032 PALMER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3032 PALMER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3032 PALMER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3032 PALMER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3032 PALMER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3032 PALMER Drive offers parking.
Does 3032 PALMER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3032 PALMER Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3032 PALMER Drive have a pool?
No, 3032 PALMER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3032 PALMER Drive have accessible units?
No, 3032 PALMER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3032 PALMER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3032 PALMER Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College