Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

The perfect combination of modern updates and original charm, 3032 Palmer Drive is an ideal place to call home! Oak hardwood floors, built-in shelving, and a vaulted living room ceiling add character, while central air and heat, a fully remodeled kitchen, in-house laundry area, and updated systems make living easy. With three bedrooms, two baths, a huge open living room, plus an eating area in the kitchen and a breakfast bar - there is plenty of space here to settle in to! The hall bath is spacious, and has a dual sink vanity with tons of storage, while the master suite has its own updated three-quarter bath. The back yard is a lush paradise with beautiful native plants and a trellis-covered patio - this is destined to be the summer barbecue and hangout spot of the season! The one-car garage has been finished and could be a a great home office or storage area. Centrally located to all that Northeast LA has to offer, with easy access to freeways for adventures beyond the neighborhood.