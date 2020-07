3031 S Denison Avenue

Amenities

THIS UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 1.75 BATH BUNGALOW ORIGINALLY BUILT IN 1914 HAS CHARM AND FEATURES OF IT'S DAY WHICH INCLUDES A BUILT-IN CHINA CABINET AND BAY WINDOW IN DINING AREA. FEATURES AN OPEN LIVING ROOM WITH VAULTED AND STAINED CEILING. OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE FREESTANDING RADIANT HEATING FIREPLACE AND EXTRA STORAGE AREA, CROWN MOLDING, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS, MASTER BEDROOM, ROOM TO BE USED FOR EITHER OFFICE OR DEN OFF OF MASTER BEDROOM. KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDE MAYTAG DISHWASHER WITH FRIGIDARE STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR. OVER AND UNDER WASHER AND DRYER IS ALSO INCLUDED !! PICK FRESH ORANGES FROM ORANGE TREE IN FRONT YARD WITH WHITE PICKET FENCE. REAR YARD INCLUDES STORAGE SHED AND PATIO FOR BBQ AND ENTERTAINING. 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE AND ROOM FOR ADDITIONAL PARKING FOR RV OR BOAT. ALL ON A LARGE 1 1/2 LOT. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO THE MARINA, CABRILLO BEACH, FRIENDSHIP PARK, POINT FERMIN LIGHTHOUSE AND COASTLINE ALONG PASEO DEL MAR, DINE AT 22ND STREET LANDING OR BREAKFAST/LUNCH AT PACIFIC DINER AND LIGHTHOUSE CAFE.