All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3029 St Scotland.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3029 St Scotland
Last updated July 9 2020 at 8:59 AM

3029 St Scotland

3029 Scotland Street · (323) 459-3845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3029 Scotland Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1527 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A quiet haven in Silver Lake, this traditional rental is a warm and charming place to call home. Offering 2 bedrooms and a bonus room/den, the house also features a modern, remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances and a chic little breakfast room. Both living and dining rooms feature built-ins and French doors open from both living room and master bedroom to beautiful patios, gardens and lawn. At the back of the property sits a gazebo perfect for outdoor dining. Beautiful wallpapers, vintage light fixtures, hardwood floors throughout and a bubbling outdoor fountain make for a tasteful blend of vintage and new. Located in the coveted Ivanhoe School District and minutes from stores, markets and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 St Scotland have any available units?
3029 St Scotland has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3029 St Scotland have?
Some of 3029 St Scotland's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 St Scotland currently offering any rent specials?
3029 St Scotland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 St Scotland pet-friendly?
No, 3029 St Scotland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3029 St Scotland offer parking?
Yes, 3029 St Scotland offers parking.
Does 3029 St Scotland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 St Scotland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 St Scotland have a pool?
No, 3029 St Scotland does not have a pool.
Does 3029 St Scotland have accessible units?
No, 3029 St Scotland does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 St Scotland have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 St Scotland does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3029 St Scotland?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Concourse
5875 West Interceptor St
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity