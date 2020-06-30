All apartments in Los Angeles
3027 WINDSOR Avenue

3027 Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3027 Windsor Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Enchanted, private one bedroom, one bath furnished Guest House in the Hills of Silver Lake two blocks from the Reservoir. One of the most exclusive areas in Silver Lake. Light, bright and airy. The setting brings up images of Provence. Enter off the street, ascending the stairway into an open plan lay out with gas fired artisan fireplace, hardwood floors, terracotta tile in the well-appointed kitchen with microwave, refrigerator, stove/oven. Beautiful Morroccan tiles in bathroom. The master bedroom has floor to ceiling glass doors that lead to a very sizable lush, private garden patio to dine and entertain alfresco. The front balcony overlooks the city lights and treetop views of the city. Downstairs is a private laundry area for your use only. Solar panels, whole house water purification system, central heat and air, on grounds of Certified Wildlife Habitat. Renters insurance a must. Gas, electric and DWP to be split 50/50. Cable to be assumed by Lessee. Don't miss this opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3027 WINDSOR Avenue have any available units?
3027 WINDSOR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3027 WINDSOR Avenue have?
Some of 3027 WINDSOR Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3027 WINDSOR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3027 WINDSOR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3027 WINDSOR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3027 WINDSOR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3027 WINDSOR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3027 WINDSOR Avenue offers parking.
Does 3027 WINDSOR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3027 WINDSOR Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3027 WINDSOR Avenue have a pool?
No, 3027 WINDSOR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3027 WINDSOR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3027 WINDSOR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3027 WINDSOR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3027 WINDSOR Avenue has units with dishwashers.

