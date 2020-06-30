3027 WINDSOR Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Enchanted, private one bedroom, one bath furnished Guest House in the Hills of Silver Lake two blocks from the Reservoir. One of the most exclusive areas in Silver Lake. Light, bright and airy. The setting brings up images of Provence. Enter off the street, ascending the stairway into an open plan lay out with gas fired artisan fireplace, hardwood floors, terracotta tile in the well-appointed kitchen with microwave, refrigerator, stove/oven. Beautiful Morroccan tiles in bathroom. The master bedroom has floor to ceiling glass doors that lead to a very sizable lush, private garden patio to dine and entertain alfresco. The front balcony overlooks the city lights and treetop views of the city. Downstairs is a private laundry area for your use only. Solar panels, whole house water purification system, central heat and air, on grounds of Certified Wildlife Habitat. Renters insurance a must. Gas, electric and DWP to be split 50/50. Cable to be assumed by Lessee. Don't miss this opportunity!!