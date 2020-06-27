3026 Division Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mount Washington/Glassell Park area. Step inside and discover beautiful new flooring, nice modern appliances, counters and cabinets make this a beautiful space to call home. Enjoy the beautiful bathrooms in this centrally located space so close to everything LA has to offer. Nearby the renowned Los Feliz Charter School for the Arts (LFCSA), the amazing Rio De Los Angeles Park & Elysian Park - the 2, 5 and 110 tons of great shopping and dining nearby make this space an incredible home!



Water: Water is included in rent.

Trash: owner paid

Electricity; Tenant Pays own Electric

Pets: One small pet

Gardening - owner paid Gardner

Street Parking

Fridge - Owner provided / tenant pays for maintenance

Washer/Dryer - Yes!



Just a quick 10 Minute Drive from Occidental College



Start your application today at https://bellprop.twa.rentmanager.com/ApplyNow

Contact us to schedule a showing.