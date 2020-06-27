All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:44 AM

3026 Division Street

3026 Division Street · No Longer Available
Location

3026 Division Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to this beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Mount Washington/Glassell Park area. Step inside and discover beautiful new flooring, nice modern appliances, counters and cabinets make this a beautiful space to call home. Enjoy the beautiful bathrooms in this centrally located space so close to everything LA has to offer. Nearby the renowned Los Feliz Charter School for the Arts (LFCSA), the amazing Rio De Los Angeles Park & Elysian Park - the 2, 5 and 110 tons of great shopping and dining nearby make this space an incredible home!

Water: Water is included in rent.
Trash: owner paid
Electricity; Tenant Pays own Electric
Pets: One small pet
Gardening - owner paid Gardner
Street Parking
Fridge - Owner provided / tenant pays for maintenance
Washer/Dryer - Yes!

Just a quick 10 Minute Drive from Occidental College

Start your application today at https://bellprop.twa.rentmanager.com/ApplyNow
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3026 Division Street have any available units?
3026 Division Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3026 Division Street have?
Some of 3026 Division Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3026 Division Street currently offering any rent specials?
3026 Division Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3026 Division Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3026 Division Street is pet friendly.
Does 3026 Division Street offer parking?
No, 3026 Division Street does not offer parking.
Does 3026 Division Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3026 Division Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3026 Division Street have a pool?
No, 3026 Division Street does not have a pool.
Does 3026 Division Street have accessible units?
No, 3026 Division Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3026 Division Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3026 Division Street does not have units with dishwashers.

