3024 Verdugo Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e57ea45068 ---- Close to Eagle Rock Blvd. Features: ? New paint throughout ? New carpet ? New quartz countertops in kitchen ? New Stove & Oven included ? 2 assigned off street parking spaces. Security Deposit is $ 1950.00 with one-year lease. Owner pays water, and gardener. No smoking. Sorry, no pets. For more information or to schedule a viewing Visit our website at www.rossmoyne.com Renters Insurance will be required. Good Credit Required. -Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via PayPal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms. This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you. Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 Cal BRE 00659141