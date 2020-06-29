All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3024 Verdugo Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3024 Verdugo Rd
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:44 AM

3024 Verdugo Rd

3024 Verdugo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3024 Verdugo Road, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e57ea45068 ---- Close to Eagle Rock Blvd. Features: ? New paint throughout ? New carpet ? New quartz countertops in kitchen ? New Stove & Oven included ? 2 assigned off street parking spaces. Security Deposit is $ 1950.00 with one-year lease. Owner pays water, and gardener. No smoking. Sorry, no pets. For more information or to schedule a viewing Visit our website at www.rossmoyne.com Renters Insurance will be required. Good Credit Required. -Applications and instructions can be downloaded at www.rossmoyne.com; $40 application fee per adult payable in cash, cashier\'s check, money order or via PayPal to Rossmoyne Property Management; proof of verifiable income required with completed application forms. This home is for rent exclusively by Rossmoyne Property Management. Beware of any other individual(s) (even someone claiming to be the owner of the home) who might have directed you to schedule a showing ? or might have scheduled a showing for you. Do not submit any application for this home with ? or pay any fees or deposits to ? any party other than Rossmoyne Property Management. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact: Rossmoyne Property Management 818-242-6825 Cal BRE 00659141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 Verdugo Rd have any available units?
3024 Verdugo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3024 Verdugo Rd have?
Some of 3024 Verdugo Rd's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 Verdugo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3024 Verdugo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 Verdugo Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3024 Verdugo Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3024 Verdugo Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3024 Verdugo Rd offers parking.
Does 3024 Verdugo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3024 Verdugo Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 Verdugo Rd have a pool?
No, 3024 Verdugo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3024 Verdugo Rd have accessible units?
No, 3024 Verdugo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 Verdugo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3024 Verdugo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Riverbridge
19119-19207 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College