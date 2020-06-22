3016 Dona Susana Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage elevator refrigerator

Rare opportunity to live in the best part of Studio City, this house has 5 bedroom 5.5 bath with bonus office area and much more. the hopuse is truly build for entertaining in mind, boast a open concept chef's kitchen with 2 Sub-Zero Refrigerators, 2 dish washer walking pantry, also have large living room and family room with a full wet bar that opens out to the back yard with beautiful koi pond. For added convenience this house has 4 car garage with elevator for easy access. Elegant living close to hollywood, shopping, resturants, and major studios. Close to sought after capenter school district. A truly majetic setting with complete privacy and perstige.