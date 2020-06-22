All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3016 Dona Susana Drive

3016 Dona Susana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Dona Susana Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
elevator
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
Rare opportunity to live in the best part of Studio City, this house has 5 bedroom 5.5 bath with bonus office area and much more. the hopuse is truly build for entertaining in mind, boast a open concept chef's kitchen with 2 Sub-Zero Refrigerators, 2 dish washer walking pantry, also have large living room and family room with a full wet bar that opens out to the back yard with beautiful koi pond. For added convenience this house has 4 car garage with elevator for easy access. Elegant living close to hollywood, shopping, resturants, and major studios. Close to sought after capenter school district. A truly majetic setting with complete privacy and perstige.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 Dona Susana Drive have any available units?
3016 Dona Susana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 Dona Susana Drive have?
Some of 3016 Dona Susana Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 Dona Susana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3016 Dona Susana Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 Dona Susana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3016 Dona Susana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3016 Dona Susana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3016 Dona Susana Drive does offer parking.
Does 3016 Dona Susana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3016 Dona Susana Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 Dona Susana Drive have a pool?
No, 3016 Dona Susana Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3016 Dona Susana Drive have accessible units?
No, 3016 Dona Susana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 Dona Susana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 Dona Susana Drive has units with dishwashers.
