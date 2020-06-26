3011 Shasta Circle N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/15/20 Charming Spanish Mediterranean & Wrap Around Deck - Property Id: 295212



A charming Spanish Mediterranean home build in 1931 filled with old-world charm. Embraces original architectural details, yet all the modern conveniences of today! Located in a lovely friendly neighborhood. Includes spacious living room & vaulted hand painted wood-beamed ceiling, formal dining room, hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen featuring Amish made Shaker cabinets, granite counters with travertine backsplash, stainless steel appliances, dramatic arched windows, art-deco wood interior doors, crystal doorknobs, 2 bedrooms with French doors that open to an expansive deck and pergola, 1 full bath with vintage art-deco tile, tankless water heater, central air & heat (new system installed in 2016), lush, drought-tolerant landscaping, Meyer lemon tree, and 2-car garage at the top of a long pavered driveway & ample parking options. Interior living space is 1350 SF & adjoining deck is 1150 SF. Tenant Occupied until July 31. Do not approach.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295212

Property Id 295212



(RLNE5866243)