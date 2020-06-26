All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3011 Shasta Circle N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3011 Shasta Circle N
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

3011 Shasta Circle N

3011 Shasta Circle North · (626) 788-0402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3011 Shasta Circle North, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $4200 · Avail. Aug 15

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/15/20 Charming Spanish Mediterranean & Wrap Around Deck - Property Id: 295212

A charming Spanish Mediterranean home build in 1931 filled with old-world charm. Embraces original architectural details, yet all the modern conveniences of today! Located in a lovely friendly neighborhood. Includes spacious living room & vaulted hand painted wood-beamed ceiling, formal dining room, hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen featuring Amish made Shaker cabinets, granite counters with travertine backsplash, stainless steel appliances, dramatic arched windows, art-deco wood interior doors, crystal doorknobs, 2 bedrooms with French doors that open to an expansive deck and pergola, 1 full bath with vintage art-deco tile, tankless water heater, central air & heat (new system installed in 2016), lush, drought-tolerant landscaping, Meyer lemon tree, and 2-car garage at the top of a long pavered driveway & ample parking options. Interior living space is 1350 SF & adjoining deck is 1150 SF. Tenant Occupied until July 31. Do not approach.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295212
Property Id 295212

(RLNE5866243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 Shasta Circle N have any available units?
3011 Shasta Circle N has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 Shasta Circle N have?
Some of 3011 Shasta Circle N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 Shasta Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Shasta Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Shasta Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 3011 Shasta Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3011 Shasta Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 3011 Shasta Circle N offers parking.
Does 3011 Shasta Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3011 Shasta Circle N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Shasta Circle N have a pool?
No, 3011 Shasta Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 3011 Shasta Circle N have accessible units?
No, 3011 Shasta Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Shasta Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 Shasta Circle N has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3011 Shasta Circle N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Lincoln Place Apartment Homes
1050 Frederick St
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity