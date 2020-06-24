3011 Rowena Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This apartment is a large charming and cozy 1 bed 1 bath located near silver lake!!!

The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.

Additionally, this unit has high ceiling and a beautiful green common area for all tenants to enjoy!



Aprtment features:

*stove/oven*

*refrigerator*

*freashly painted*

*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*

*parquet wood flooring throughtout apartment*

*lots of closet space*

*ac in unit*



building features:

*wash and dryer on site*

*green common area*



utilities:

water, trash and gas included!!!



Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!



Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college

conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la

near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood



