All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3011 Rowena Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3011 Rowena Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3011 Rowena Ave

3011 W Rowena Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3011 W Rowena Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This apartment is a large charming and cozy 1 bed 1 bath located near silver lake!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally, this unit has high ceiling and a beautiful green common area for all tenants to enjoy!

Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring throughtout apartment*
*lots of closet space*
*ac in unit*

building features:
*wash and dryer on site*
*green common area*

utilities:
water, trash and gas included!!!

Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!

Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood

(RLNE4684809)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 Rowena Ave have any available units?
3011 Rowena Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 Rowena Ave have?
Some of 3011 Rowena Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 Rowena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3011 Rowena Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 Rowena Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3011 Rowena Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3011 Rowena Ave offer parking?
No, 3011 Rowena Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3011 Rowena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3011 Rowena Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 Rowena Ave have a pool?
No, 3011 Rowena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3011 Rowena Ave have accessible units?
No, 3011 Rowena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 Rowena Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3011 Rowena Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Highland at Sherman Oaks
4355 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College