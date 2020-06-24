3011 Rowena Ave

Amenities
This apartment is a large charming and cozy 1 bed 1 bath located near silver lake!!!
The apartment features hardwood flooring throughout the unit, lots of natural light and was just freshly painted for a brighter experience.
Additionally, this unit has high ceiling and a beautiful green common area for all tenants to enjoy!
Aprtment features:
*stove/oven*
*refrigerator*
*freashly painted*
*brand new modern light fixtures with ceiling fans*
*parquet wood flooring throughtout apartment*
*lots of closet space*
*ac in unit*
building features:
*wash and dryer on site*
*green common area*
utilities:
water, trash and gas included!!!
Just minutes from 101, 110, 5, 10 freeways!
Nearby access to parks, elementary, middle, high schools, & college
conveniently located near koreatown/mid wilshire/downtown la
near paramount pictures, usc, la trade tech, fidm, lacc, loyola law school, braille institute, southwestern law school, dodgers stadium, staples center, hollywood
(RLNE4684809)