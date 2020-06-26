3010 CASTLE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Silver Lake indoor/outdoor living at its best. Beautiful 1925 Colonial set far back from the street. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in almost 2500 square feet. Large living room with fireplace, separate library / music room, large formal dining room, updated kitchen and a wonderful outdoor living / dining room with another fireplace. Dream location just one house from the lake, close to the dog park and all the great restaurants/shops on Silver Lake Blvd. Lots of storage. A real gem with great privacy.