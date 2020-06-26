All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3010 CASTLE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3010 CASTLE Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM

3010 CASTLE Street

3010 Castle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Silver Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3010 Castle Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
dog park
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Silver Lake indoor/outdoor living at its best. Beautiful 1925 Colonial set far back from the street. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths in almost 2500 square feet. Large living room with fireplace, separate library / music room, large formal dining room, updated kitchen and a wonderful outdoor living / dining room with another fireplace. Dream location just one house from the lake, close to the dog park and all the great restaurants/shops on Silver Lake Blvd. Lots of storage. A real gem with great privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 CASTLE Street have any available units?
3010 CASTLE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 CASTLE Street have?
Some of 3010 CASTLE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 CASTLE Street currently offering any rent specials?
3010 CASTLE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 CASTLE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3010 CASTLE Street is pet friendly.
Does 3010 CASTLE Street offer parking?
Yes, 3010 CASTLE Street offers parking.
Does 3010 CASTLE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 CASTLE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 CASTLE Street have a pool?
No, 3010 CASTLE Street does not have a pool.
Does 3010 CASTLE Street have accessible units?
No, 3010 CASTLE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 CASTLE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 CASTLE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
STOA
222 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
12320 Montana Ave.
12320 Montana Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College