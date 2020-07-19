All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

3008 S Ocean Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Wonderful Updated, Charming & Completely Gated 2 Bed/2 Bath Beach Home. Hardwood floors, Fireplace, Large Open Kitchen with Beautiful Cabinetry & Stainless Appliances. New HVAC System, Double Pane Windows, Fresh paint, Wireless Entry Video System. Nice cabinetry to include a hall way built in desk area. Bright Open Living area floor plan. Large en suite Master Bedroom with Bathroom that has a heated towel rack and large Walk in Shower. The back yard is enticing with a nice deck & entertainment area, barbecue, hot tub & outdoor shower to rinse after a fun beach day. Private garage with newer Washer/Dryer, large wash sink and shelving for lots of storage. Incredible Location and Coeur d'Alene Ave School District {tenant to confirm}. Walk to the beach or jump on the bike path. Walk or Ride Bikes to Abbot Kinney Restaurants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 OCEAN Avenue have any available units?
3008 OCEAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3008 OCEAN Avenue have?
Some of 3008 OCEAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3008 OCEAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3008 OCEAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 OCEAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3008 OCEAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3008 OCEAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3008 OCEAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3008 OCEAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3008 OCEAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 OCEAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3008 OCEAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3008 OCEAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3008 OCEAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 OCEAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3008 OCEAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
