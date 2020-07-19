3008 OCEAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Wonderful Updated, Charming & Completely Gated 2 Bed/2 Bath Beach Home. Hardwood floors, Fireplace, Large Open Kitchen with Beautiful Cabinetry & Stainless Appliances. New HVAC System, Double Pane Windows, Fresh paint, Wireless Entry Video System. Nice cabinetry to include a hall way built in desk area. Bright Open Living area floor plan. Large en suite Master Bedroom with Bathroom that has a heated towel rack and large Walk in Shower. The back yard is enticing with a nice deck & entertainment area, barbecue, hot tub & outdoor shower to rinse after a fun beach day. Private garage with newer Washer/Dryer, large wash sink and shelving for lots of storage. Incredible Location and Coeur d'Alene Ave School District {tenant to confirm}. Walk to the beach or jump on the bike path. Walk or Ride Bikes to Abbot Kinney Restaurants