3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk

On Venice Beach! Updated 1 bed/1 bath upper floor unit in a four unit building on the beach. Includes very large upstairs private and secluded deck. Unit is steps from Washington Blvd and approximately 1 mile to Google offices. Freshly painted and brand new carpet. Kitchen includes new cabinets with granite countertop and backsplashes, built-in full size microwave oven, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Bathroom includes new bathtub/tile shower enclosure with "rain showerhead", pedestal sink, granite counters, wall mirror, and oval medicine cabinet with mirror. Double mirrored wardrobe doors and numerous built-in wardrobe cabinet drawers. Security gates and door. 1 car assigned parking in covered carport. Laundry on-site. $2,500/mo which includes water & sewer. Unit is cable/internet ready. Unfurnished. 1 year lease. Available Now.