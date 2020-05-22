All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk

3005 Ocean Front Walk · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
On Venice Beach! Updated 1 bed/1 bath upper floor unit in a four unit building on the beach. Includes very large upstairs private and secluded deck. Unit is steps from Washington Blvd and approximately 1 mile to Google offices. Freshly painted and brand new carpet. Kitchen includes new cabinets with granite countertop and backsplashes, built-in full size microwave oven, refrigerator and garbage disposal. Bathroom includes new bathtub/tile shower enclosure with "rain showerhead", pedestal sink, granite counters, wall mirror, and oval medicine cabinet with mirror. Double mirrored wardrobe doors and numerous built-in wardrobe cabinet drawers. Security gates and door. 1 car assigned parking in covered carport. Laundry on-site. $2,500/mo which includes water & sewer. Unit is cable/internet ready. Unfurnished. 1 year lease. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk have any available units?
3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk have?
Some of 3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk currently offering any rent specials?
3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk pet-friendly?
No, 3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk offer parking?
Yes, 3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk offers parking.
Does 3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk have a pool?
No, 3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk does not have a pool.
Does 3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk have accessible units?
No, 3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 3005 OCEAN FRONT Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
