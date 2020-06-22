300 South Santa Fe Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage gym pool concierge

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities business center concierge doorman gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $3,360* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,490* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,690* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,890/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 12% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



This beautifully furnished 1 bedroom apartment in Downtown, is available and ideal for mid to long-term stays (1-12+ months). (id 5)



Key features



-Designer and custom made furniture

-Full kitchen equipment

-Quality 5-star hotel mattress, linen & towels

-Wide-screen TV, wifi speaker, coffee maker

-In-unit washer & dryer



Building



-Sundeck

-Swimming Pool

-Fitness Center

-Spa

-Hot tub

-Business Center

-Concierge Service

-Doorman

-Parking garage

-Pet-friendly



Location & POI Distance



Located in DTLA, this furnished apartment invites you to explore the heart of one of LAs fastest-growing neighborhoods. Today, the area represents the central business district of the city and hosts the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), a world-class convention and exhibition space. From museums, like The Broad, to restaurants and bars in the Historic Core or concerts and sporting events in South Park, this modern metropolis offers a well-balanced blend of business and pleasure. Among the top attractions of the area is the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Some people say that the experience of hearing a performance in its main hall is like being inside a violin. The Arts District and Chinatown are also two of the trendiest spots in Los Angeles with new restaurants and nightlife options. The apartment is approximately 10 minutes walk away from Traction & Merrick Station.



Building amenities may have an extra cost.