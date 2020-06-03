2978 RIPPLE Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Beautiful riverfront 3 bedroom/3 bath townhouse, with tranquil river+mountain views, and high-end finishes, is located in the hip, vibrant, and emerging Silver Lake adjacent Frogtown community. Built in 2016. Abundance of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, and large terraces off of each floor. Hang out with friends in the beautiful courtyard with BBQs, fireplace, bar and multiple seating/gathering areas! 1,895 sq ft, with open floor plan downstairs, 3 bedrooms, additional loft/den, laundry room, and plenty of closet + storage space. Gated underground garage with 2 parking spaces (next to the elevator, which leads to unit), electric vehicle charging stations + guest parking. Direct access to the LA River, 7 mile bike/walk path, Marsh Park, walking distance to the happening restaurants and caf~s (Salazar, SpokeCafe, La Colombe Coffee, Frogtown Brewery). Conveniently located, with easy access to Freeways + Downtown. A truly special property + neighborhood!