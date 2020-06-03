All apartments in Los Angeles
2978 RIPPLE Place
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM

2978 RIPPLE Place

2978 Ripple Place · No Longer Available
Location

2978 Ripple Place, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Elysian Valley Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Beautiful riverfront 3 bedroom/3 bath townhouse, with tranquil river+mountain views, and high-end finishes, is located in the hip, vibrant, and emerging Silver Lake adjacent Frogtown community. Built in 2016. Abundance of natural light, hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, and large terraces off of each floor. Hang out with friends in the beautiful courtyard with BBQs, fireplace, bar and multiple seating/gathering areas! 1,895 sq ft, with open floor plan downstairs, 3 bedrooms, additional loft/den, laundry room, and plenty of closet + storage space. Gated underground garage with 2 parking spaces (next to the elevator, which leads to unit), electric vehicle charging stations + guest parking. Direct access to the LA River, 7 mile bike/walk path, Marsh Park, walking distance to the happening restaurants and caf~s (Salazar, SpokeCafe, La Colombe Coffee, Frogtown Brewery). Conveniently located, with easy access to Freeways + Downtown. A truly special property + neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2978 RIPPLE Place have any available units?
2978 RIPPLE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2978 RIPPLE Place have?
Some of 2978 RIPPLE Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2978 RIPPLE Place currently offering any rent specials?
2978 RIPPLE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2978 RIPPLE Place pet-friendly?
No, 2978 RIPPLE Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2978 RIPPLE Place offer parking?
Yes, 2978 RIPPLE Place offers parking.
Does 2978 RIPPLE Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2978 RIPPLE Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2978 RIPPLE Place have a pool?
No, 2978 RIPPLE Place does not have a pool.
Does 2978 RIPPLE Place have accessible units?
No, 2978 RIPPLE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2978 RIPPLE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2978 RIPPLE Place has units with dishwashers.
