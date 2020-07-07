2959 FINCH ST

Amenities

TINY HOUSE LIVING ON A MASSIVE LOT! PRIVATE 2/1 WITH GARAGE ON A CUL-DE-SAC IN PRIME ATWATER VILLAGE! Yes this house is small but everybody knows amazing things come in small packages and that is especially true when it comes to this adorable bungalow with cabin vibes in prime Atwater Village! Gorgeous wall to wall wood plank flooring throughout and wood paneling in the living room will make you feel like you are truly living in a woodsy cabin. The two bedrooms are separated by a full size bath which includes a bath tub for soaking. The massive back yard may just be the biggest yard in Atwater. It needs some TLC but with your green thumb, you will have this yard thriving in no time flat. Plant flowers, an herb garden, veggies. more trees. Become a landscape architect or an urban farmer in this incredible blank slate ready for your imagination and dedication. Imagine cooking all your meals from your own garden, grilling up zucchinis and eggplants with your home grown tomatoes and rosemary. Success! Another rarity in Atwater, this house comes with a one car garage which can be used to park your car in or as a home studio. Bring your fur friends, they will appreciate all of the outdoor space this home has to offer as much as you will. Rent is $2945 per month Security deposit is $2945 per month Pet deposit is $500/dog and $300/cat First month\'s rent and security/pet deposit due at lease signing One year lease