Last updated June 22 2019 at 11:14 PM

2959 FINCH ST

2959 Finch Street · No Longer Available
Location

2959 Finch Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TINY HOUSE LIVING ON A MASSIVE LOT! PRIVATE 2/1 WITH GARAGE ON A CUL-DE-SAC IN PRIME ATWATER VILLAGE! Yes this house is small but everybody knows amazing things come in small packages and that is especially true when it comes to this adorable bungalow with cabin vibes in prime Atwater Village! Gorgeous wall to wall wood plank flooring throughout and wood paneling in the living room will make you feel like you are truly living in a woodsy cabin. The two bedrooms are separated by a full size bath which includes a bath tub for soaking. The massive back yard may just be the biggest yard in Atwater. It needs some TLC but with your green thumb, you will have this yard thriving in no time flat. Plant flowers, an herb garden, veggies. more trees. Become a landscape architect or an urban farmer in this incredible blank slate ready for your imagination and dedication. Imagine cooking all your meals from your own garden, grilling up zucchinis and eggplants with your home grown tomatoes and rosemary. Success! Another rarity in Atwater, this house comes with a one car garage which can be used to park your car in or as a home studio. Bring your fur friends, they will appreciate all of the outdoor space this home has to offer as much as you will. Rent is $2945 per month Security deposit is $2945 per month Pet deposit is $500/dog and $300/cat First month\'s rent and security/pet deposit due at lease signing One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2959 FINCH ST have any available units?
2959 FINCH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2959 FINCH ST have?
Some of 2959 FINCH ST's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2959 FINCH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2959 FINCH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2959 FINCH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2959 FINCH ST is pet friendly.
Does 2959 FINCH ST offer parking?
Yes, 2959 FINCH ST offers parking.
Does 2959 FINCH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2959 FINCH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2959 FINCH ST have a pool?
No, 2959 FINCH ST does not have a pool.
Does 2959 FINCH ST have accessible units?
No, 2959 FINCH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2959 FINCH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2959 FINCH ST does not have units with dishwashers.

