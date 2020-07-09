All apartments in Los Angeles
2957 South Palm Grove Avenue

Location

2957 South Palm Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
JLS Palms Exclusively leases this property. Check our official website at JLSPalms.com for the best photos and pricing. Upgrade to your own luxury space with no shared walls and a gigantic private yard for entertaining! Charming newly remodeled turnkey craftsman home in the heart of Mid City Los Angeles. This lovely two bedroom one bath home features one thousand square feet of living space. Newly remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Stainless steel zero radius modern basin sink, recessed lighting, and wood flooring. Wall to wall hardwood flooring through out the home, carpeted bedrooms, mirrored closet doors. Frame less glass shower door, floating vanity and rain head shower. Front entry energy star rated smoked glass modern door, brushed stainless hardware. Tank less water heater system, new copper re-pipe, Xeriscaped front and rear yards. Newer dual pane energy rated windows, new comp shingle roof. Lots of upgrades and attention to detail.

5 Minute walk to Metro Expo Line. French Doors Lead to Large 400 Sq foot Wooden Deck and 3000 Sq foot Back Yard. Brand New LG Wifi Smart Washer/Steam Dryer. Weekly Gardener service included. Entire House Smart Alarm System with Remote App. New Appliances - Samsung Double Door Refrigerator and Stove. Central AC Heating/Cooling
Hardwood Floors throughout living area. Pet friendly.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2957 South Palm Grove Avenue have any available units?
2957 South Palm Grove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2957 South Palm Grove Avenue have?
Some of 2957 South Palm Grove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2957 South Palm Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2957 South Palm Grove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2957 South Palm Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2957 South Palm Grove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2957 South Palm Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2957 South Palm Grove Avenue offers parking.
Does 2957 South Palm Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2957 South Palm Grove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2957 South Palm Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 2957 South Palm Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2957 South Palm Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2957 South Palm Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2957 South Palm Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2957 South Palm Grove Avenue has units with dishwashers.
