2956 4th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal parking stainless steel

New Efficiency Guest House located in West Adams, Jefferson Park Neighborhood.

Central location:

- Blocks from the Santa Monica Freeway.

- Minutes to Culver City, Downtown Los Angeles and USC.



Indoor Features:

- Vaulted Ceiling

- Smart and LED lighting

- Energy Efficient Windows

- Hardwood and Tile floors

- Tiled Shower

- USB Electrical Outlets

- Split AC/Heater unit

- Garbage Disposal

- Beautiful Quartz Countertop

- Stainless Steel Appliances, Over The Range Microwave and refrigerator

- Smooth Surface Induction Cooktop with 4 elements - new set of induction cookware included



Outdoor:

- Pergola with privacy Screen

- Private Patio

- Permeable Pavers

- Rolled Bamboo Fencing

- Back storage shed area

- Electric Car Charger



Additional Fee: One Parking Space - small cars only.

Electricity and Water included!