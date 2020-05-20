2956 4th Ave

Amenities
New Efficiency Guest House located in West Adams, Jefferson Park Neighborhood.
Central location:
- Blocks from the Santa Monica Freeway.
- Minutes to Culver City, Downtown Los Angeles and USC.
Indoor Features:
- Vaulted Ceiling
- Smart and LED lighting
- Energy Efficient Windows
- Hardwood and Tile floors
- Tiled Shower
- USB Electrical Outlets
- Split AC/Heater unit
- Garbage Disposal
- Beautiful Quartz Countertop
- Stainless Steel Appliances, Over The Range Microwave and refrigerator
- Smooth Surface Induction Cooktop with 4 elements - new set of induction cookware included
Outdoor:
- Pergola with privacy Screen
- Private Patio
- Permeable Pavers
- Rolled Bamboo Fencing
- Back storage shed area
- Electric Car Charger
Additional Fee: One Parking Space - small cars only.
Electricity and Water included!