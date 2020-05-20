All apartments in Los Angeles
2956 4th Ave

2956 4th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2956 4th Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
New Efficiency Guest House located in West Adams, Jefferson Park Neighborhood.
Central location:
- Blocks from the Santa Monica Freeway.
- Minutes to Culver City, Downtown Los Angeles and USC.

Indoor Features:
- Vaulted Ceiling
- Smart and LED lighting
- Energy Efficient Windows
- Hardwood and Tile floors
- Tiled Shower
- USB Electrical Outlets
- Split AC/Heater unit
- Garbage Disposal
- Beautiful Quartz Countertop
- Stainless Steel Appliances, Over The Range Microwave and refrigerator
- Smooth Surface Induction Cooktop with 4 elements - new set of induction cookware included

Outdoor:
- Pergola with privacy Screen
- Private Patio
- Permeable Pavers
- Rolled Bamboo Fencing
- Back storage shed area
- Electric Car Charger

Additional Fee: One Parking Space - small cars only.
Electricity and Water included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2956 4th Ave have any available units?
2956 4th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2956 4th Ave have?
Some of 2956 4th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2956 4th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2956 4th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2956 4th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2956 4th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2956 4th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2956 4th Ave offers parking.
Does 2956 4th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2956 4th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2956 4th Ave have a pool?
No, 2956 4th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2956 4th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2956 4th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2956 4th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2956 4th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
