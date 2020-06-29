Amenities
2941 Midvale Ave. Available 10/30/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House - Great West Side location! This single family home features three bedrooms, one bathroom, a bright and spacious living room with gas fireplace, and a separate dining area. Laminate wood flooring throughout, bathroom vanity with double sinks, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Granite counter tops in kitchen, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Home also features full size washer and dryer, a detached 2 car garage with bonus room with separate entrance to the backyard. Enjoy great backyard space to entertain your guests or relax in the rose garden.
Rental Rate: $4,650
Pets are welcome (subject to pet interview, applicable deposit and pet rent).
If you would like more information and/or to schedule an appointment to view this home, please contact:
Jnae
KMK Leasing
310-963-1146
LOCATION:
Centrally located between Mar Vista and Palms, just south of National Blvd. Close to great schools, restaurants, shops, and public transportation. Nearby is a park as well as the 405 & 90 freeways.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS:
Notre Dame Academy Elementary Schoo (K-5) 0.5 miles
Palms Middle School Middle School (6-8) 0.7 miles
Junior High School (9-12) 0.7 miles
(RLNE3316870)