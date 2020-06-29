All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

2941 Midvale Ave.

2941 Midvale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2941 Midvale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2941 Midvale Ave. Available 10/30/19 Beautiful 3 Bedroom House - Great West Side location! This single family home features three bedrooms, one bathroom, a bright and spacious living room with gas fireplace, and a separate dining area. Laminate wood flooring throughout, bathroom vanity with double sinks, stainless steel kitchen appliances. Granite counter tops in kitchen, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Home also features full size washer and dryer, a detached 2 car garage with bonus room with separate entrance to the backyard. Enjoy great backyard space to entertain your guests or relax in the rose garden.

Rental Rate: $4,650
Pets are welcome (subject to pet interview, applicable deposit and pet rent).

If you would like more information and/or to schedule an appointment to view this home, please contact:

Jnae
KMK Leasing
310-963-1146

LOCATION:
Centrally located between Mar Vista and Palms, just south of National Blvd. Close to great schools, restaurants, shops, and public transportation. Nearby is a park as well as the 405 & 90 freeways.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS:
Notre Dame Academy Elementary Schoo (K-5) 0.5 miles
Palms Middle School Middle School (6-8) 0.7 miles
Junior High School (9-12) 0.7 miles

(RLNE3316870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 Midvale Ave. have any available units?
2941 Midvale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2941 Midvale Ave. have?
Some of 2941 Midvale Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 Midvale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2941 Midvale Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 Midvale Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2941 Midvale Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2941 Midvale Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2941 Midvale Ave. offers parking.
Does 2941 Midvale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2941 Midvale Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 Midvale Ave. have a pool?
No, 2941 Midvale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2941 Midvale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2941 Midvale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 Midvale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2941 Midvale Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
