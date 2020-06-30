All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2929 Cardiff Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2929 Cardiff Avenue
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

2929 Cardiff Avenue

2929 Cardiff Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2929 Cardiff Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Wonderful single story home, located in the much sought-after Beverlywood adjacent area, on a beautiful tree-lined street and close to the coveted Castle Heights Elementary School. The home features tons of character and includes engineered floors, crown moldings, recessed lights, gorgeously remodeled kitchen, window treatments, bay window in the living room, newly remodeled bathrooms with special Spanish tiling, and many unique architectural elements, such as the special arches in the dining room. Property also has central AC, forced air heating, fireplace in the living room, two well-sized bedrooms, a laundry room, and a private grassy backyard with Arizona flagstones.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2929 Cardiff Avenue have any available units?
2929 Cardiff Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2929 Cardiff Avenue have?
Some of 2929 Cardiff Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2929 Cardiff Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2929 Cardiff Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2929 Cardiff Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2929 Cardiff Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2929 Cardiff Avenue offer parking?
No, 2929 Cardiff Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2929 Cardiff Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2929 Cardiff Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2929 Cardiff Avenue have a pool?
No, 2929 Cardiff Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2929 Cardiff Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2929 Cardiff Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2929 Cardiff Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2929 Cardiff Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College