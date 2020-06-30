2929 Cardiff Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Wonderful single story home, located in the much sought-after Beverlywood adjacent area, on a beautiful tree-lined street and close to the coveted Castle Heights Elementary School. The home features tons of character and includes engineered floors, crown moldings, recessed lights, gorgeously remodeled kitchen, window treatments, bay window in the living room, newly remodeled bathrooms with special Spanish tiling, and many unique architectural elements, such as the special arches in the dining room. Property also has central AC, forced air heating, fireplace in the living room, two well-sized bedrooms, a laundry room, and a private grassy backyard with Arizona flagstones.