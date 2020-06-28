2926 Cochran

Amenities

Your Dream Mid-City Studio just became available!

This centrally located Unit in the heart of LA is 20 mins to Hollywood or LAX and walking distance to the Expo La Brea Station which can bring you to DTLA or Santa Monica in 30 mins!

Newly modeled unit featuring:



*Fully Furnished*

*Smart TV with YouTubeTV subscription*

*AC/Heating Unit w/Remote*

*Insulated Windows*

*Walk In Closet*

*Remodeled Bathroom*

*Brand New Kitchen Appliances*

*Private Outdoor Patio Space*

*1 Dedicated Parking Space in driveway behind gate*