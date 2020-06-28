All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 4 2019 at 10:07 AM

2926 Cochran

2926 S Cochran Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2926 S Cochran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Your Dream Mid-City Studio just became available!
This centrally located Unit in the heart of LA is 20 mins to Hollywood or LAX and walking distance to the Expo La Brea Station which can bring you to DTLA or Santa Monica in 30 mins!
Newly modeled unit featuring:

*Fully Furnished*
*Smart TV with YouTubeTV subscription*
*AC/Heating Unit w/Remote*
*Insulated Windows*
*Walk In Closet*
*Remodeled Bathroom*
*Brand New Kitchen Appliances*
*Private Outdoor Patio Space*
*1 Dedicated Parking Space in driveway behind gate*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 Cochran have any available units?
2926 Cochran doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 Cochran have?
Some of 2926 Cochran's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 Cochran currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Cochran is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Cochran pet-friendly?
No, 2926 Cochran is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2926 Cochran offer parking?
Yes, 2926 Cochran offers parking.
Does 2926 Cochran have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2926 Cochran does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Cochran have a pool?
No, 2926 Cochran does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Cochran have accessible units?
No, 2926 Cochran does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Cochran have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 Cochran does not have units with dishwashers.
