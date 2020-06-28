2926 S Cochran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90016 West Adams
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Your Dream Mid-City Studio just became available! This centrally located Unit in the heart of LA is 20 mins to Hollywood or LAX and walking distance to the Expo La Brea Station which can bring you to DTLA or Santa Monica in 30 mins! Newly modeled unit featuring:
*Fully Furnished* *Smart TV with YouTubeTV subscription* *AC/Heating Unit w/Remote* *Insulated Windows* *Walk In Closet* *Remodeled Bathroom* *Brand New Kitchen Appliances* *Private Outdoor Patio Space* *1 Dedicated Parking Space in driveway behind gate*
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2926 Cochran have any available units?
2926 Cochran doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.