2924 CLUNE Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage sauna

Cape Cod-inspired smart home, nestled in the heart of Venice! This beautifully renovated 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath home COMES FULLY FURNISHED AND sits on a 5,200 sq.ft. lot! This is the ultimate family beach home, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. The fantastic chefs kitchen, complete with stainless appliances and marble countertops, opens to a large living room and outdoor patio which faces a lush, and very LARGE AND private backyard COMPLETE WITH OUTDOOR SHOWER. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The first floor has an alcove perfect for a formal dining room or home office! Other features include the well-known Crestron Home Automation system, built-in wireless Sonos speakers IN/OUT, PLUS Direct TV. The garage has been transformed into a private oasis with an infrared sauna and home gym! Steps away from the famous canals and WALKING DISTANCE TO MANY GREAT RESTAURANTS, THE HOUSE IS only 4 blocks away from the beach! Live on arguably one of the most coveted streets in Venice.