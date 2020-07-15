All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 31 2020 at 2:30 AM

2924 CLUNE Avenue

2924 Clune Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2924 Clune Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
sauna
Cape Cod-inspired smart home, nestled in the heart of Venice! This beautifully renovated 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath home COMES FULLY FURNISHED AND sits on a 5,200 sq.ft. lot! This is the ultimate family beach home, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. The fantastic chefs kitchen, complete with stainless appliances and marble countertops, opens to a large living room and outdoor patio which faces a lush, and very LARGE AND private backyard COMPLETE WITH OUTDOOR SHOWER. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The first floor has an alcove perfect for a formal dining room or home office! Other features include the well-known Crestron Home Automation system, built-in wireless Sonos speakers IN/OUT, PLUS Direct TV. The garage has been transformed into a private oasis with an infrared sauna and home gym! Steps away from the famous canals and WALKING DISTANCE TO MANY GREAT RESTAURANTS, THE HOUSE IS only 4 blocks away from the beach! Live on arguably one of the most coveted streets in Venice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 CLUNE Avenue have any available units?
2924 CLUNE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2924 CLUNE Avenue have?
Some of 2924 CLUNE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 CLUNE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2924 CLUNE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 CLUNE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2924 CLUNE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2924 CLUNE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2924 CLUNE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2924 CLUNE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2924 CLUNE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 CLUNE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2924 CLUNE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2924 CLUNE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2924 CLUNE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 CLUNE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2924 CLUNE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
