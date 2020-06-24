All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2915 CAVENDISH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2915 CAVENDISH Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2915 CAVENDISH Drive

2915 Cavendish Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2915 Cavendish Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning single story Mid-Century Modern home located in the heart of Cheviot Hills! Showcasing a perfect open floor plan, flooded with natural light from walls of glass, the main living areas provide an easy flow between the Living Room, Dining Room and on to the gourmet eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. An expansive master suite includes views of the lush rear yard and has own private entrance. The breathtaking outdoor living space is completely private with a rolling grass lawn, mature landscaping, covered dining patio and seating area perfect for entertaining! Property available furnished or unfurnished. Property available for lease February 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2915 CAVENDISH Drive have any available units?
2915 CAVENDISH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2915 CAVENDISH Drive have?
Some of 2915 CAVENDISH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2915 CAVENDISH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2915 CAVENDISH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2915 CAVENDISH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2915 CAVENDISH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2915 CAVENDISH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2915 CAVENDISH Drive offers parking.
Does 2915 CAVENDISH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2915 CAVENDISH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2915 CAVENDISH Drive have a pool?
No, 2915 CAVENDISH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2915 CAVENDISH Drive have accessible units?
No, 2915 CAVENDISH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2915 CAVENDISH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2915 CAVENDISH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College