2915 CAVENDISH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace furnished

Stunning single story Mid-Century Modern home located in the heart of Cheviot Hills! Showcasing a perfect open floor plan, flooded with natural light from walls of glass, the main living areas provide an easy flow between the Living Room, Dining Room and on to the gourmet eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. An expansive master suite includes views of the lush rear yard and has own private entrance. The breathtaking outdoor living space is completely private with a rolling grass lawn, mature landscaping, covered dining patio and seating area perfect for entertaining! Property available furnished or unfurnished. Property available for lease February 1st.