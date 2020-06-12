2867 BELDEN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Experience the Hollywood Hills as it was meant to be. Designed by Ed Niles AIA, The Milt Davis House is perched high above Beachwood Canyon. This luxe designer done, fully furnished rental is like no other available in the area. The unique tie of nature and structure will beckon you in a home that embodies both. Walls of glass provide views of the city and hills below, while inside there is a feeling of complete privacy. The master suite includes a spacious walk in closet and ensuite Zen spa-style bath with double vanity, soaking tub and walk in shower with dual shower heads. The home has been updated with all modern conveniences one can expect: a kitchen with high-end appliances, touchless switches/locks throughout and other contemporary finishes (flooring, surfaces and lighting). Live. Play. Relax in a Mid Century Masterpiece. Available furnished only.