2852 Sawtelle Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury condo in West LA at 2852 Sawtelle Blvd., LA. CA. 90064

Intersection is Sawtelle and National Boulevard.



New kitchen cabinets with granite countertops



Dish washer



Washer and dryer



Tiled bathrooms



Laminate flooring



Heating and A/C



Private 2 car garage



Secure Building access



No pets

No smoking



Very nice place with close access to the freeway



$3875 per month with 12 month lease



Tenants pay for electricity. Landlord pays for water and garbage collection. There is no gas payment.



Close proximity from Downtown, Santa Monica, Westwood, Century City & Beverly Hills



Available , NOW.



Please call or text for faster response Ed at 310-801-7756 to arrange for viewing. Emails may take longer to respond.