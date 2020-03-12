All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 9 2019 at 7:14 AM

2852 Sawtelle Boulevard

2852 Sawtelle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2852 Sawtelle Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury condo in West LA at 2852 Sawtelle Blvd., LA. CA. 90064
Intersection is Sawtelle and National Boulevard.

New kitchen cabinets with granite countertops

Dish washer

Washer and dryer

Tiled bathrooms

Laminate flooring

Heating and A/C

Private 2 car garage

Secure Building access

No pets
No smoking

Very nice place with close access to the freeway

$3875 per month with 12 month lease

Tenants pay for electricity. Landlord pays for water and garbage collection. There is no gas payment.

Close proximity from Downtown, Santa Monica, Westwood, Century City & Beverly Hills

Available , NOW.

Please call or text for faster response Ed at 310-801-7756 to arrange for viewing. Emails may take longer to respond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2852 Sawtelle Boulevard have any available units?
2852 Sawtelle Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2852 Sawtelle Boulevard have?
Some of 2852 Sawtelle Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2852 Sawtelle Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2852 Sawtelle Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2852 Sawtelle Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2852 Sawtelle Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2852 Sawtelle Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2852 Sawtelle Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2852 Sawtelle Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2852 Sawtelle Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2852 Sawtelle Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2852 Sawtelle Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2852 Sawtelle Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2852 Sawtelle Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2852 Sawtelle Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2852 Sawtelle Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
