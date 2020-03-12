2852 Sawtelle Boulevard

Amenities
Luxury condo in West LA at 2852 Sawtelle Blvd., LA. CA. 90064
Intersection is Sawtelle and National Boulevard.
New kitchen cabinets with granite countertops
Dish washer
Washer and dryer
Tiled bathrooms
Laminate flooring
Heating and A/C
Private 2 car garage
Secure Building access
No pets
No smoking
Very nice place with close access to the freeway
$3875 per month with 12 month lease
Tenants pay for electricity. Landlord pays for water and garbage collection. There is no gas payment.
Close proximity from Downtown, Santa Monica, Westwood, Century City & Beverly Hills
Available , NOW.
Please call or text for faster response Ed at 310-801-7756 to arrange for viewing. Emails may take longer to respond.