2839 West AVENUE 34

Adorable bungalow back house in Glassell Park available for lease! Enter through the large grassy yard shared with the front house, and up to the blush colored front door into the large, light-filled living room with gorgeous hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen boasts white appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Through a central hall with more storage, find the bright bedroom with ample closet space and the updated white tiled bathroom. Completing this unique property is a garage that can be used for parking or as a studio space! Additionally, this home is dog friendly, just a few blocks from Habitat Coffee, Verdugo Bar, and Lemon Poppy Kitchen + convenient to all the best shops and restaurants Eagle Rock and Atwater Village have to offer!