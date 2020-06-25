All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:34 AM

2839 West AVENUE 34

2839 West Avenue 34 · No Longer Available
Location

2839 West Avenue 34, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable bungalow back house in Glassell Park available for lease! Enter through the large grassy yard shared with the front house, and up to the blush colored front door into the large, light-filled living room with gorgeous hardwood floors. The eat-in kitchen boasts white appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Through a central hall with more storage, find the bright bedroom with ample closet space and the updated white tiled bathroom. Completing this unique property is a garage that can be used for parking or as a studio space! Additionally, this home is dog friendly, just a few blocks from Habitat Coffee, Verdugo Bar, and Lemon Poppy Kitchen + convenient to all the best shops and restaurants Eagle Rock and Atwater Village have to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 West AVENUE 34 have any available units?
2839 West AVENUE 34 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2839 West AVENUE 34 have?
Some of 2839 West AVENUE 34's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 West AVENUE 34 currently offering any rent specials?
2839 West AVENUE 34 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 West AVENUE 34 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2839 West AVENUE 34 is pet friendly.
Does 2839 West AVENUE 34 offer parking?
Yes, 2839 West AVENUE 34 offers parking.
Does 2839 West AVENUE 34 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2839 West AVENUE 34 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 West AVENUE 34 have a pool?
No, 2839 West AVENUE 34 does not have a pool.
Does 2839 West AVENUE 34 have accessible units?
No, 2839 West AVENUE 34 does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 West AVENUE 34 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2839 West AVENUE 34 does not have units with dishwashers.
