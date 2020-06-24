2807 Obama Blvd

Amenities
Available 05/04/19 Great for a family or college roomates - Property Id: 108530
Available May 4
4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house. The carpeted floors are being replaced with laminate floors throughout. It is located just over 2 miles West of USC Parking is available off and on street.Washer, dryer, stove and refrigerator are included.
Rental amount fot College roomates will be priced $1500/student
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108530
Property Id 108530
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4789122)