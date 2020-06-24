All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2807 Obama Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2807 Obama Blvd
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:10 AM

2807 Obama Blvd

2807 Obama Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2807 Obama Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90018
UNNC

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 05/04/19 Great for a family or college roomates - Property Id: 108530

Available May 4
4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house. The carpeted floors are being replaced with laminate floors throughout. It is located just over 2 miles West of USC Parking is available off and on street.Washer, dryer, stove and refrigerator are included.
Rental amount fot College roomates will be priced $1500/student
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108530
Property Id 108530

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4789122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 Obama Blvd have any available units?
2807 Obama Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2807 Obama Blvd have?
Some of 2807 Obama Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 Obama Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2807 Obama Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 Obama Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2807 Obama Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2807 Obama Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2807 Obama Blvd offers parking.
Does 2807 Obama Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2807 Obama Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 Obama Blvd have a pool?
No, 2807 Obama Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2807 Obama Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2807 Obama Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 Obama Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2807 Obama Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Blix 32
10834 Blix Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Park Fifth
427 West 5th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College