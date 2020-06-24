2807 Obama Blvd

Amenities

Available 05/04/19 Great for a family or college roomates - Property Id: 108530



Available May 4

4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house. The carpeted floors are being replaced with laminate floors throughout. It is located just over 2 miles West of USC Parking is available off and on street.Washer, dryer, stove and refrigerator are included.

Rental amount fot College roomates will be priced $1500/student

No Pets Allowed



